Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Tuesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Sign up with Spreadex today to get £36 of free horse racing bets!

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew heads to the jumps fixtures at Fontwell and Uttoxeter for three bets/trades on Tuesday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Tuesday December 7th:

FONTWELL 12.50

The Kim Bailey-trained LOTS OF LUCK returned from wind surgery to score at the first time of asking last season and can repeat the dose in this handicap chase over the extended 2m3f trip. He had another wind operation in September and his trainer’s handicap chasers are eight from 25 on their first start following wind surgery for a profit of £10.21 to a £1 level stake at SP. He was priced at 11-2 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting at the time of writing.

FONTWELL JOCKEYS

The 8mm of rain that fell yesterday at Fontwell should ensure that it’s soft enough for the wide route to be favoured in the hurdle/bumper races. Finding a jockey that understands the need to stay off the inside rail could be the key to success in those contests and JAMIE MOORE is the name that stands out. Since the beginning of 2016 we could have backed all his mounts at this track (chases, hurdles and bumpers) and made a profit of £24.49 to a £1 level stake at SP, thanks to 53 winners from 270 rides (19.6% strike-rate). On ground described as good to soft or softer, his record in the same period stands at 30 winners from 128 rides (23.4%) for a profit of £36.29. He has a number of fancied rides today and can be bought at 43 in the Spreadex FONTWELL JOCKEYS market.

UTTOXETER 2.00

ALBORKAN was a big eyecatcher at Leicester last month, finishing third despite challenging on the inside of the track where the ground was appreciably slower. The two that beat him both raced wide and it’s interesting to see headgear go back on. He won in a first-time hood at Plumpton in April and now wears a tongue-tie and cheekpieces for the first time. He can be backed at 4-1 with Spreadex in the fixed odds betting.

Watch Alborkan in action by using live horse racing streaming sites such as Spreadex.

SpreadEx Free Bet – Get £36 Free Today

All SportsLens readers can claim £36 in Free Bets when opening a new account at SpreadEx. To claim your £36, simply:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 on any horse at odds of greater than 1/2 Get £36 in Free Bets!

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.