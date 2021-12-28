Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Tuesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew successfully fielded against CAP DU NORD (8th, 7-2jf) on Monday and made a profit with his buy of KATESON (second). He has two bets/trades on Tuesday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Tuesday December 28th

NEWCASTLE 3.50

STORM ASSET is a five-race maiden who hails from a yard without a win in 108 days (30 runners) but is prominent in the betting for this 7f handicap on the strength of his last-time-out Chelmsford second to Copper Mountain, who reopposes today. Storm Asset wasn’t best drawn that day, but neither was the winner, and he has work to do to reverse the one and three-quarters length margin of defeat. Also, he’s ridden by Callum Shepherd who hasn’t got the greatest record on the straight course (5f-1m) at today’s venue, scoring on just two of his 58 mounts since the beginning of 2017 (expected winners = 7.6) for a loss of £50.88 to a £1 level stake at SP. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters might prefer to back main market rival COPPER MOUNTAIN instead.

NEWCASTLE JOCKEYS

As mentioned above, CALLUM SHEPHERD has struggled to ride winners on the straight course at this venue and it might be worth fielding against him in the Spreadex NEWCASTLE JOCKEYS market. He has five rides in total, including a short-priced newcomer in the mile novice contest (5.50) – DUBAI LADY.

Recommendation: Sell CALLUM SHEPHERD in NEWCASTLE JOCKEYS

