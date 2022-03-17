Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Thursday, March 17th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount casts his eye over Thursday’s Spreadex markets – day three of the Cheltenham festival – to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew’s sell of DOUBLE NUMBER OF WINNER in the Coral Cup returned a 17.5pt profit on Wednesday and he also advised a bet on Huntingdon winner POKER MASTER. He has three recommended bets/trades on Thursday, March 17th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

CHELTENHAM 2.10

MILL GREEN could be a cheap buy at 4 in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market for the Pertemps Final. Nicky Henderson’s veteran ran well at this meeting last year when a 40-1 seventh of 22 behind Galopin Des Champs in the Martin Pipe and also out-ran his odds in that race in 2020, coming home just over four lengths behind the winner in a 66-1 sixth of 23. He finished well on each occasion and he seemed to benefit from the step up to three miles when a 28-1 second on heavy ground at Haydock last time. Fixed odds punters can back him each-way at 25-1.

Recommendation: Back MILL GREEN in Cheltenham 2.10

CHELTENHAM 4.10

The Stable Plate has been a good race for front-runners/prominent racers and WISHING AND HOPING might be able to out-run his huge odds. At the time of writing he was 2-4 in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market (adjusted to 45-27-18-9 after non-runners) and available to back each-way at 33-1 in the fixed odds betting. Several of his hunter chase and point-to-point wins came over three miles or further but he’s been struggling to see out that sort of trip in better company. He was big eyecatcher in a three-mile handicap chase at Kempton in January, jumping out to his left on the right-handed track and finishing third after his stamina gave way in the closing stages. He was cut back to 2m4f at Warwick next time, finding only CELEBRE D’ALLEN – one of today’s favourites – three-quarters of a length too good. That was his first outing at the trip since his final start for Alan King back in 2017 and, on a track that will play to his strengths, he looks sure to make a bold bid.

Recommendation: Back WISHING AND HOPING in Cheltenham 4.10

HEXHAM 5.45

It’s been a cracking week so far for Lucinda Russell, with Corach Rambler winning the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham and Ahoy Senor finding only L’Homme Presse too good in the Brown Advisory. She can keep the ball rolling at a much lower level with YOUR PLACE in this handicap hurdle. Russell excels in low-grade (Class 5) handicaps at this venue, with those who’d raced within the past six weeks landing 20 of their 60 starts since 2010 for a profit of £70.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. Your Place found only subsequent dual winner Desaray Girl too good at Ayr on her latest start and can be backed at 2-1 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or bought in the 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Back YOUR PLACE in Hexham 5.45

