Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Thursday's Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew has two recommended bets/trades on the the all-weather at Southwell and Newcastle on Thursday.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Thursday January 27th

SOUTHWELL 4.00

STRAITOUTTACOMPTON tends to peak at about this time of year and looks set to appreciate the return to a longer trip when he tackles this 1m4f handicap. He’s plugged on well in two starts over 1m here since returning from wind surgery and a six-month break and it’s interesting to note that he’s won third time out in each of the past two all-weather seasons. Buy at 11 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back him to win at 6-1 in the fixed odds market.

NEWCASTLE 6.30

The usual high-draw bias on the straight track (races over 5f-1m) seems to have disappeared at Newcastle this year, this those drawn in stall 8 or above just one from 56 in handicaps (expected wins = 5.72). The early market for this 6f handicap is dominated by those drawn in stalls 10, 11 and 12 of 12 and there might be some value among the low numbers. BARRINGTON (stall 2) isn’t exactly prolific but his latest run over course and distance saw him finish a half-length third of 14 behind subsequent scorer Fircombe Hall and the runner-up and fourth have also run well in defeat since. Mick Appleby’s veteran has run respectably in defeat at Kempton and Wolverhampton the last twice and the return to this venue could see him in the frame. He can be backed each-way at 14-1 with Spreadex or bought in the 50-30-20-10 race market.

