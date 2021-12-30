Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Thursday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Sign up with Spreadex today to get £36 of free horse racing bets!

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew found Doncaster winner Thyme White on Wednesday and profited from his each-way bet on Dubai Devils (3rd) as well as his buy of Racecard No.1s at Southwell (the market made up at 110 from an opening spread of 61-64). Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Thursday December 30th

TAUNTON RACING POST FAVS

All of Taunton’s meetings this season (since May 1st) have been run on good or faster ground – according to race times rather than the official going description – and frontrunners/prominent racers have won more than their fair share of the spoils. HOwever, when Taunton gets very soft, as it is today, it tends to favour those who challenge late/wide, especially over hurdles, as they can avoid the churned-up ground on the inside rail. Pacesetters who take the inside route could prove vulnerable today and I’m keen to oppose GRAYSTONE in the juvenile hurdle (12.45). He won well at Warwick last time but was given an easy time of things at the head of affairs on that pace-favouring track and only faced six rivals. He also concedes weight to the majority of his rivals. My original intention was to simply sell him in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market though after studying the other Taunton races the best angle to take advantage of what will hopefully be a strong track bias is to sell RACING POST FAVS, as a number of other forecast favourites also like to make the running. The 2m3f novices’ hurdle (1.15) features another short-priced pacesetter– the Paul Nicholls-trained BRAVE KINGDOM. He jumped out to his left when a beaten favourite in Grade 2 company last time and it’s surprising to see him asked to race right-handed again. RAINYDAY WOMAN (2.25) is yet another short-priced frontrunner who could prove vulnerable if the wide route is favoured today. The Spreadex market was set at 70-74 at the time of writing and sell is the advice.

Watch the Taunton action unfold throughout the afternoon by using live horse racing streaming sites such as Spreadex.

SpreadEx Free Bet – Get £36 Free Today

All SportsLens readers can claim £36 in Free Bets when opening a new account at SpreadEx. To claim your £36, simply:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 on any horse at odds of greater than 1/2 Get £36 in Free Bets!

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis