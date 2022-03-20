Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Sunday, March 20th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at Sunday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew successfully opposed MELLOW BEN (5th of six) on Saturday and has two recommended bets/trades on Sunday, March 20th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

DOWNPATRICK 2.40

It might seem slightly optimistic opposing Willie Mullins after his fantastic final day at the Cheltenham festival but Downpatrick has not been a happy hunting ground for him, especially in hurdle races. Since the begging of 2014, he’s won with just nine of his 61 hurdlers at this venue and backing them blind would have returned a loss of £42.70 to a £1 level stake at SP (-70% on turnover). The expected number of winners was in excess of 20. His three recent runners in this 2m3f rated hurdle were beaten at 5-2, 9-2 and 5-1 and I’m going to take on AUTHORIZED ART, 5-2 favourite with Spreadex at the time of writing. The cut back in trip could suit after he pulled up (12-1) in a 24-runner three-mile handicap hurdle at Leopardstown last time but he often fails to settle and is 0-5 since gelded. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

Selection: Oppose AUTHORIZED ART in Downpatrick 2.40

CARLISLE 2.55

I’m not convinced that UNCLE ALASTAIR is the same horse since returning from a long layoff and I’m happy to oppose Spreadex’s 15-8 favourite in this veterans’ handicap chase. He’s now had three runs and two wind operations since returning from a break of 840 days, tasting defeat at odds of 6-1, 100-30 and 11-4. His finishing effort left plenty to be desired when a 13-length second of five at Wetherby last time and, though he likes Carlisle, I still think he’s going to find one or two too good. Selling at 22 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market is one option, though second favourite BELAMI DES PICTONS also looks vulnerable – the 11-year-old has gone over five years since his latest win – and backing THE FIELD at evens in the FAV OR RAG fixed odds market makes more appeal.

Recommendation: Back THE FIELD in FAV OR RAG market in Carlisle 2.55

