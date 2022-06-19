Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Sunday, June 19th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew heads to Worcester (jumps) and Pontefract (Flat) for his recommended bets/trades on Sunday, June 19th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

WORCESTER 1.30

The going was changed to good to soft at Worcester after 10mm of rain yesterday and that will suit course winner DALKINGSTOWN in the opener. Progeny of his sire Malinas are profitable to back blind over 2m4f+ or further on good to soft or softer going and he’s looked on his way back the last twice, doing best of the closers when a half-length runner-up in a handicap chase at Uttoxeter before another second place, this time over hurdles at Ffos Las. The return to fences and re-application of cheekpieces could see him go one better. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back at 11-4 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back DALKINGSTOWN in Worcester 1.30

PONTEFRACT JOCKEYS

Backing all of BEN CURTIS’ mounts this year would have found 55 winners from 249 bets (22.1% strike-rate) for a profit of £27.33 to a £1 level stake at SP and he’s done well at Pontefract during his entire career, with a 42 from 214 haul (19/6%, +£32.77). He’ll be on a mission after being jocked off yesterday’s easy Royal Ascot winner Missed The Cut in favour of James McDonald and he looks worth a buy in the PONTEFRACT JOCKEYS market today.

Recommendation: Back BEN CURTIS in Pontefract Jockeys

