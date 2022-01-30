Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount takes a look at Sunday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew heads to Sedgefield for his recommended bets/trades on a quiet Sunday.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Sunday January 30th

SEDGEFIELD 1.00

Brian Ellison enjoyed a fantastic Saturday with winners at Doncaster (40-1) and Cheltenham (9-2) and holds a strong hand in this 2m3.5f handicap chase with BARON DE MIDLETON and INSTANT REPLAY. The former runs in the same colours as yesterday’s big race winner Windsor Avenue and, like the one, is blinkered for the first time. Instant Replay’s chance is less obvious but he loves Sedgefield and peaks at this time of year, recording form figures of 1111 (4-4) at this venue in January/February. They both warrant an interest at 3-1 and 10-1 respectively in the Spread fixed odds betting or can be bought in the 50-25-10 market.

