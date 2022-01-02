Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Sunday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Sign up with Spreadex today to get £36 of free horse racing bets!

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew heads to Plumpton for two bets/trades on Sunday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Sunday January 2nd

PLUMPTON 12.05

With current favourite AUCUNRISQUE proving hard to win with since his Stratford bumper success it might be worth looking for an each-way alternative in this novices’ hurdle. Step forward MARK OF GOLD, a useful performer on the Flat for Richard Hannon. He caught the eye on his recent jumps debut at Newbury where he finished fifth at 50-1 after taking a keen hold. He was only 14 lengths behind I Am Maximus, runner-up in Listed company at Cheltenham yesterday, and this sharper track might help him to settle better. He’s 15-2 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or can be bought at 11 in the Spread 50-25-10 market.

Watch the Plumpton action unfold by using live horse racing streaming sites such as Spreadex.

PLUMPTON 12.38

This three-runner novices’ chase features two horses who have question marks against them. ELIXIR DE NUTZ (100-30 with Spreadex) is trained by Colin Tizzard whose last 50 runners have tasted defeat and NASSALAM (5-4f) was beaten by 37 lengths in a similar race here last time and has yet to fully convince with his jumping. The other runner, Chris Gordon’s ANNUAL INVICTUS (6-4 fixed odds or 29-32 on the spreads, looks far more interesting. He won the novices’ hurdle at this meeting last year and his chase record in small fields reads 211 (2-3).

SpreadEx Free Bet – Get £36 Free Today

All SportsLens readers can claim £36 in Free Bets when opening a new account at SpreadEx. To claim your £36, simply:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 on any horse at odds of greater than 1/2 Get £36 in Free Bets!

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis