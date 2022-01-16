Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Sunday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Sunday January 16th

SOUTHWELL ‘DOUBLE DRAW’

Since Southwell swapped Fibresand for Tapeta it has been very difficult to win from a low draw on the round course (distances of 6f or further), especially in handicaps of eight or more runners. Only four winners have come from stalls 1, 2 or 3 from 117 qualifiers and the expected winners based on their prices was more than double this. This stat doesn’t always warrant a buy of the Spreadex ‘DOUBLE DRAW’ market, as the low draws tend to do well on the straight 5f course which can even things out. However, there are no 5f contests today and it should be the usual benefit for those drawn middle-to-high.

