Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount takes a good look at Saturday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets & £10 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £10 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2. Get 2 x £10 free fixed odds bets + 2 x £5 free Winning Favourites spread bets. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join and place a £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. Once the bet is settled, get a £10 free fixed odds bet plus a £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet. The second £10 free fixed odds bet and second £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet will be credited 24 hours later. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You need to open a full sports spread betting account to use the 2 x £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bets. The free fixed odds bet can be placed by ticking the ‘Claim as Free Bet’ button on your bet slip when placing your chosen fixed odds bet. The free bet can be placed in-play but cannot be cashed out in-play and must run to the conclusion of the bet. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused. Promotions available to 18+ aged individuals who are registered customers of Spreadex. Ts&Cs Apply. begambleaware.org.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing.

Andrew has been in good form this week and heads to Hereford and Naas for his two recommended bets/trades on Sunday, February 27th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Sunday February 27th

HEREFORD JOCKEYS

Trainer Evan Williams doesn’t do brilliantly with his handicap hurdlers at Hereford, scoring with just six of the 137 qualifiers (4.4% strike-rate) for a loss of £111.02 to a £1 level stake at SP. He has three today – CANFORD LIGHT (2.10), BEBRAVEFORGLORY (4.10) and WALKINTHEWOODS (4.40). All are ridden by ADAM WEDGE and the best way to take them on is top sell him in the Spreadex HEREFORD JOCKEYS market.

Recommendation: See ADAM WEDGE in HEREFORD JOCKEYS

NAAS 2.00

Progeny of the sire Stowaway don’t have the greatest record on soft or heavy going, winning 181 of their 1705 starts (10.6% strike-rate) for a huge loss of £763.06 to a £1 level stake at SP. These stats are based on the actual going according to race times as opposed to the official description. At the time of writing, BLACKBOW was trading as the 15-8 joint-favourite for this Grade 3 chase and he could prove vulnerable. He’s got a poor strike-rate since November 2019 when returning from an 18-month break, scoring just once from 11 starts. That win came when allowed to dominate in a beginners’ chase. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Oppose BLACKBOW in Naas 2.00

Spreadex Free Bets – Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets & 2x £5 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets

All SportsLens readers can get a great Spreadex new customer offer if to try a spot of spread betting for themselves. Sign up and place a £10 qualifying fixed odds bet and receive a bundle of £30 in free bets.

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £10 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once that settles, get a £10 free fixed odds bet plus a £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet The second £10 free fixed odds bet and second £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet are credited 24 hours later.

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.

