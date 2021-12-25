Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Boxing Day’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew successfully opposed FIDELIO VALLIS (4th, 3-1) and THE NEWEST ONE (4th, 11-4) on Wednesday and has four bets/trades for Boxing Day's action.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Sunday December 26th

MARKET RASEN 11.55

PRESUMING ED improved for the switch to handicap company when scoring here at Market Rasen on his penultimate start, despite making the running on the inside of the track where the ground was slowest. He was beaten at Leicester next time (7-4f) but again raced in the ‘swamp’ on the inside rail and the form has been franked by the winner, who comfortably followed up off a 7lb higher mark at Uttoxeter.

. Recommendation: Back PRESUMING ED in Market Rasen 11.55

HUNTINGDON 12.06

There’s plenty of early pace in this conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle from regular frontrunners BLACKFINCH, SACKETT, LE GRAND LION and CHAMPAGNE NOIR. Of the remaining three runners, KENDELU looks the likeliest one to take advantage. Nigel Hawke’s hattrick seeker took his record in a visor to 1P2211 (3-6) when successful at Taunton earlier this month, clocking a fast time in the process. I’ll be saving on the consistent FLEXI FURLOUGH, another who likes to come from off the pace, and will also perm this one in a reversed forecast with the selection. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or take a fixed odds price.

KEMPTON 12.45

BROOMFIELD BURG arrives in Kempton’s opener (12.45) on the back of two beaten-favourite efforts, including one at odds of 4-9, and the favourite (priced at around 8-13 at the time of writing, could be vulnerable once more). PASO DOBLE, like many from the Paul Nicholls yard, improved for the cheekpieces when scoring at Taunton last time and has plenty of course form to his name. He was a big eyecatcher in handicap company here on his penultimate start, finishing second after sitting too close to an unsustainably strong early pace.

WOLVERHAMPTON 4.45

DIAMOND JILL struggles to handle traffic and seems much happier in small fields or when drawn wide. She’s run well over course and distance the last twice but still has just the one win – in a field of seven runners – from 15 starts and heads the betting at around the 7-2 mark. First time blinkers might have a negative impact and she also has the worst of the draw in stall 1 of 13. Since the start of 2018, the inside berth has a poor record in big-field handicaps over the 9.4f trip at Wolverhampton, with just seven winners from 205 runners (3.4% strike-rate) for a huge loss of £168.42 to a £1 level stake at SP. The expected number of winners, based on their prices, was just over 17. Sell with Spreadex in the 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Oppose DIAMOND JILL in Wolverhampton 4.45

