Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets
Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:
Andrew made a 28.5pt profit with his buy of JAMIE SPENCER at Ascot on Saturday (market made up at 55) and also struck with SHELTON at the Curragh. He has one bet/trade on Sunday, August 7th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets
WINDSOR 2.40
SASSY BELLE has been supported from 5-2 into 6-4 for this 6f fillies’ restricted novice stakes on the strength of her Newbury debut second to subsequent Group 3 winner Trillium. Her chance is there for all to see but the value now lies with another who ran in Trillium’s Newbury race, the William Haggas-trained DAY MEMBER. The daughter of Twilight Son was a 9-1 shot at Newbury (Sassy Belle was 14-1) and ran very green, missing the break and ducking out to her right, and getting outpaced before keeping on well. She was sent off as the 3-1 favourite at Leicester just 12 days later where a patient ride proved her undoing and she had to settle for fifth place in a steadily-run contest. She might be one for a nursery next time but she’s well drawn in stall 2 and a more prominent ride could see her in the frame. Buy at 7 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back each-way at 12-1.
Recommendation: Back DAY MEMBER in Windsor 2.40
Other Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Placepot Tips
Daily Each-Way Betting Tip
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips
Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips
Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
Shergar Cup – Meet The Teams
Shergar Cup 2022 – How Does It Work?
Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets
Spreadex Free Bets – New Customers Bet £25 on Fixed Odds, Get £36 in Free Bets – 5x £5 Fixed Odds Free Bets, 2x £5 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets & £1 Race Index Free Bet
There’s a new customer betting offer open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account. If £36 in Spreadex free bets across fixed odds and spread betting appeals, then sign up and place a £25 qualifying fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once this settles, start receiving a bundle of £36 in free bets across both of the Spreadex betting platforms. To claim those, simply follow these steps:
-
- Go to spreadex.com
- Register your account details
- Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)
- Once that settles, get the first £5 fixed odds free bet and a £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet
- Four more £5 fixed odds free bets are credited on consecutive days
- Once the second £5 fixed odds free bet is credits, the other £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet
- Also get a £1 Race Index spread free bet
All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.
Related
- There is more from Andrew Mount every day on SportsLens with fixed odds betting tips
- Check out the latest horse racing results from across the UK.