Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Sunday, April 24th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Both of Andrew’s selections – KNAPPERS HILL and GREANETEEN – won on Saturday and he has two recommended bets/trades on Sunday, April 24. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

WETHERBY 4.05

LAZYITIS could only finish sixth in a 5f handicap at Southwell on her penultimate start but the 3-1 favourite had excuses, challenging down the stands’ rail from stall 9 of 9 on a day low that draws enjoyed a huge edge (winner and runner-up drawn 1 and 2). The poorly drawn fifth – NIGHT ON EARTH (stall 8) – has scored twice since and the badly berthed seventh – MISS NAY NEVER (stall 6) was a 17-2 winner on her next outing. Lazyitis had another poor draw to contend with at Newcastle on her next outing, doing well to finish fourth down the centre of the track from stall 3 when all the action was stands’ side, with the first three finishers drawn 10, 9 and 7 of 11. Today’s draw looks kinder and her record on turf since her racecourse debut reads 22312 (1-5), suggesting she’ll be hard to kick out of the frame here. Back each-way at 7-1 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or buy in the 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Back LAZYITIS in Wetherby 4.05

BATH ‘DOUBLE NUMBERS’

In the past five years, those near the head of the weights (i.e. also low numbers on the racecard) have won more than their fair share of handicaps at Bath. The top three weight rankings have been responsible for over 50% of all handicap wins and we could have made money by backing them blind at the best evening price the night before racing. Concentrating on those with one of the five best last time out speed ratings (according to Proform’s figures) further improves the strike rate. Applying this system today throws up several qualifiers – KODIAK ATTACK (no 3) and WE’RE REUNITED (no 2) in the 1.00, PORTELET BAY (1), SECRET POTION (2) and GREY GALLEON (3) in the 1.30, GINGER JAM (2) and CUBAN BREEZE (3) in the 2.40, ARMY OF ONE (3) in the 3.15, GLASVEGAS (1) and UNCLE DICK (2) in the 4.20 and ROMANTIC MEMORIES (1) in the 4.55. The best way to side with this group of horse is to sell DOUBLE NUMBERS at 72 with Spreadex.

Recommendation: Sell DOUBLE NUMBERS at Bath

