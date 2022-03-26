Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Saturday, March 26th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look a Saturday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew showed a profit with his buy of MUSSELBURGH SPs on Friday (market made up at 51.5) and he has two recommended bets/trades on Saturday, March 26th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

STRATFORD 3:28

Dan Skelton’s SOFIAS ROCK heads the market in the seller and connections of this once 142-rated gelding will be hoping the drop in grade helps to end his three-year losing run. He’s not been getting home in his recent starts and there’s no guarantee that the step up in trip will suit. His yard has a poor record in selling hurdles, with only two winners from 28 runners (expected winners = 8.1) for loss of £15.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. Eleven started as favourite and only one obliged. Sell SOFIAS ROCK at 30 in the Spreadex 50–25–10 market. Fixed odds punters might prefer to side with WEEBILL, the 2-1 second favourite with Spreadex.

WOLVERHAMPTON 6:30

BACK FROM DUBAI rattled off a hat-trick over 1m at Southwell in January and completed his four-timer with a 7f win at the same venue the following month. His best performance, according to Racing Post Ratings, came over the shorter trip and he had excuses on his next two starts – meeting trouble in the first of them and losing his action in the second (though cynics might suggest his jockey simply went off too fast in a dispute of the lead). It’s interesting to see him cut back to sprinting tonight and Roy Bowring’s strong traveller is worth a small buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

