Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Saturday, March 26th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look a Saturday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets
Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:
Andrew showed a profit with his buy of MUSSELBURGH SPs on Friday (market made up at 51.5) and he has two recommended bets/trades on Saturday, March 26th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
STRATFORD 3:28
Dan Skelton’s SOFIAS ROCK heads the market in the seller and connections of this once 142-rated gelding will be hoping the drop in grade helps to end his three-year losing run. He’s not been getting home in his recent starts and there’s no guarantee that the step up in trip will suit. His yard has a poor record in selling hurdles, with only two winners from 28 runners (expected winners = 8.1) for loss of £15.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. Eleven started as favourite and only one obliged. Sell SOFIAS ROCK at 30 in the Spreadex 50–25–10 market. Fixed odds punters might prefer to side with WEEBILL, the 2-1 second favourite with Spreadex.
WOLVERHAMPTON 6:30
BACK FROM DUBAI rattled off a hat-trick over 1m at Southwell in January and completed his four-timer with a 7f win at the same venue the following month. His best performance, according to Racing Post Ratings, came over the shorter trip and he had excuses on his next two starts – meeting trouble in the first of them and losing his action in the second (though cynics might suggest his jockey simply went off too fast in a dispute of the lead). It’s interesting to see him cut back to sprinting tonight and Roy Bowring’s strong traveller is worth a small buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.
Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets
Spreadex Free Bets – New Customers Bet £25 on Fixed Odds, Get £36 in Free Bets – 5x £5 Fixed Odds Free Bets, 2x £5 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets & £1 Race Index Free Bet
There’s a new customer betting offer open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account. If £36 in Spreadex free bets across fixed odds and spread betting appeals, then sign up and place a £25 qualifying fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once this settles, start receiving a bundle of £36 in free bets across both of the Spreadex betting platforms. To claim those, simply follow these steps:
-
- Go to spreadex.com
- Register your account details
- Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)
- Once that settles, get the first £5 fixed odds free bet and a £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet
- Four more £5 fixed odds free bets are credited on consecutive days
- Once the second £5 fixed odds free bet is credits, the other £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet
- Also get a £1 Race Index spread free bet
All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.
Related
- Look at the current Champion Hurdle odds and betting.
- View Queen Mother Champion Chase odds here.
- What do the latest Stayers Hurdle odds say about Cheltenham?
- The Cheltenham Gold Cup odds and market are also available.
- Check on horse racing results from across the UK.