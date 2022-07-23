We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew successfully opposed LOVE TROPHY POWER (5th, 3-1jf) on Friday and has three recommended bets/trades on Saturday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

NEWMARKET 1.57

SAEED BIN SUROOR has a fine record with handicappers who are dropping in grade and DUBAI LOVE, third in a Listed contest at Pontefract last time out when best of those to come from off the pace, will appreciate running in a Class 3 handicap. She finished a respectable seventh of 20 in the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot on her penultimate start and can record her first British win since her Nottingham maiden success back in October 2019. She’s 7-4 in the Spreadex fixed odds market.

Recommendation: Back DUBAI LOVE in Newmarket 1.57.

ASCOT 3.00

Yesterday at Ascot, the runners stayed down the centre of the track in the straight-course races, despite the GoingStick strongly suggesting that it was quicker on the stands’ side. With 22 runners going to post for the Moet & Champagne International Stakes – a 7f heritage handicap – we should finally find out where the best ground is. There’s not a huge amount of early pace on offer and the pace map suggests that KING ZAIN (stall 21 of 22) will make the running towards the stands’ side rail. He is one of several high-drawn runners with solid claims – ARATUS being the obvious one – and a buy of ‘DOUBLE DRAW OF WINNER’ at 24 looks warranted.

Recommendation: Buy DOUBLE DRAW OF WINNER in Ascot 3.00

ASCOT 3.35

The three-year-old fillies don’t look in the same league as the three-year-old colts or older horses this year and that’s certainly backed up by the clock. EMILY UPJOHN may have been unlucky in the Oaks but she’s the slowest horse in today’s King George line-up according to Proform’s figures and this race is obviously an afterthought, as she was due to run in Ireland last week but encounter the travel problems normally associated with British holidaymakers and budget airlines. Cases can be made for all of her rivals and I’m happy to sell her at 19 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

Recommendation: Oppose EMILY UPJOHN in Ascot 3.35

