Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over the Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities on New Year’s Day.

Andrew starts the new year with four recommended bets/trades at Cheltenham, Exeter and Southwell. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Saturday January 1st

EXETER 12.40

MARIO DE PAIL often performs well on his seasonal debut but still needs the run, finishing 3rd of seven (2-1), 2nd of ten (7-1), 5th of 12 (16-1) and 2nd of four (7-2). He ran well on his chase debut at Ffos Las, doing well to get within three lengths of the winner after being given a patient ride, and can be forgiven his early fall in a big field at Chepstow next time. Today’s five-runner line-up will put less pressure on his jumping and he can open his chase account. Back at 9-4 in the Spreadex fixed odds market or buy in the 50-25-10 spread market.

EXETER 2.25

DAWSON CITY needs at least two runs before reaching peak form and has a solid record on his third completed start of each season – he finished second by a head at 6-1 on his third start last term, fourth at Ascot the season before, won (6-1) here at Exeter on his third completed outing in the 2018/2019 campaign and recorded an 8-1 Exeter success on his third completed start in 2017/2018. Both his previous runs this season would have been needed but he still ran with great credit at Kelso last time, finishing fourth of 13 at 50-1. The return to Exeter will help and he’s worth an interest despite his jockey’s inexperience. Buy in the 50-25-10 race market or back each-way with Spreadex at 18-1.

CHELTENHAM 2.35

Paddy Brennan excels in hurdle races at Cheltenham when the ground is on the soft side, taking the wide route on the better ground and challenging up the nearside rail. ART APPROVAL scored in a 20-runner handicap hurdle on the Old Course here in November, has form on soft ground and should encounter the required strong pace. He’s 9-2 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting.

SOUTHWELL 4.30

It’s still very early days where the new Tapeta surface at Southwell is concerned but most of the winners have come from well off the pace and previous Tapeta experience is obviously helpful. Simply backing any horse who ran on Newcastle’s Tapeta surface last time out, who was described as ‘held up’, would have produced a profit of £30.00 to a £1 level stake at SP and Jim Goldie’s consistent mare ORIENTAL LILY, a Newcastle regular, should handle today’s track. She fared best of the hold-up horses when third in a 6f Newcastle handicap last time and only went down by a neck in second over today’s 5f trip the time before. She’s drawn next to the pace horses and can pick up the pieces late. Back her each-way with Spreadex or buy in the 50-25-10 market.

