Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Saturday, February 5th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount takes a good look at Saturday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Andrew successfully opposed odds-on favourite FAIR AND SQUARE on Friday and has three recommended bets/trades on Saturday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
Horse Racing Betting Tips for Saturday February 5th
SANDOWN JOCKEYS
With The Paul Nicholls horses continuing to underperform, as pointed out in this column prior to Thursday’s Wincanton meeting where they were beaten at odds of 1-2, 6-5, 7-2, 4-1 and 9-2, it could be worth fielding against his runners again by selling the performance of stable jockey HARRY COBDEN at Sandown (the market is set at 20.5-22.5). Nicholls has sent out just seven winners from 68 runners so far this year (expected winners = 15) for a loss of £44.55 to a £1 level stake at SP.
Recommendation: Sell HARRY COBDEN in SANDOWN JOCKEYS
SANDOWN 1.50
SONG FOR SOMEONE has a fine record below Grade 1 company since gelded, recording form figures of 11132111222 (6-11). He fared best of those aged six plus when runner-up in the International Hurdle at Cheltenham last time – a race dominated by five-year-olds in recent years – and can go one better here. GOSHEN will be happier going right-handed again but remains hard to win with and I’m surprised to see him as short as 5-2, making the market for the selection. Buy SONG FOR SOMEONE at 26 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back at 2-1 in the fixed odds betting.
Recommendation: Back SONG FOR SOMEONE in Sandown 1.50
LEOPARDSTOWN 3.50
Age is a big factor in this 2m1f handicap chase at the Dublin Racing Festival and A WAVE OF THE SEA, the youngest horse in the line-up when successful as a five-year-old at 12-1 last year, again faces only older rivals. He also won the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at this meeting in 2020 and looks to have been laid out for this race again. He’s 11-2 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or can be bought at 13 in the 50-25-10 race market.
Recommendation: Back WAVE OF THE SEA in Leopardstown 3.50
