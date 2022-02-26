Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount takes a good look at Saturday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew enjoyed a place profit with DAWSON CITY (third, 14-1) on Friday and successfully opposed MISS MESSENGER (4th) at Wolverhampton, suggesting the 7-1 winner as an alternative. He has three recommended bet/trades on a typically busy Saturday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Saturday February 26th

KEMPTON 3.00

ICEO bombed out when 15-8 second favourite for the Grade 2 Triumph Hurdle Trial at Cheltenham last month but there were valid reasons to forgive that run. The Paul Nicholls’s yard was under a cloud at the time and, more significantly, he raced on the inside of the track where the ground was slower. He also jumped out to his right and failed to settle. Iceo was almost 19 lengths behind the winner Pied Piper (who raced wide) but pulled 16 lengths clear of the fifth place horse, Silver Shade, who also raced in the ‘swamp’. That one came out and won at Fontwell next time and, though he faces tough opponents in SHALLWEHAVEONEMORE and AUCUNRISQUE, that pair might take each other on for the lead and have both hinted that they’ll be better going left-handed in future. Buy Iceo at 17 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back him each-way at 4-1 in the fixed odds market.

Recommendation: Back ICEO in Kempton 3.00

KEMPTON JOCKEYS

HARRY COBDEN has a fine book of rides at Kempton and looks worth a buy at 48 in the Spreadex JOCKEYS market. He has a solid chance on the Nick Williams-trained LE CAMELEON in the opener (1.15) – the seven-year-olds tends to jump out to his right and hasn’t had many opportunities to show what he can do on a right-handed track. PLEASANT MAN (1.50) was bought out of Roger Charlton’s yard for 175,000gns last autumn and looks an exciting recruit to jumping, while PIC D’ORHY can enhance Nicholls’ fine record in the Grade 2 Pendil Novices’ Chase. Eight of the yard’s last ten runners to start as favourite in this race have won and the seven-year-old topped the betting at 2-1 at the time of writing. The claims of ICEO (3.00) have been highlighted above in the 3.00 preview and ENRILO (3.37) could benefit from the first-time cheekpieces, a positive angle where Paul Nicholls’ runners are concerned. DARGIANNINI (3.37) might benefit from first-time headgear, as progeny of Fame And Glory often do, while SPAGO looks a likely type on paper in the bumper (4.45).

Recommendation: Buy HARRY COBDEN in KEMPTON JOCKEYS

LINGFIELD 4.55

SEA OF CHARM was beaten into second when 11-8 favourite over course and distance seven weeks ago but winner Nuble challenged wider on the quickest part of the track and the pair pulled two and a half lengths clear of the third. The winner went on to land her next two starts and is now rated 10lb higher. Today’s wide draw should ensure that she stays off the ‘dead’ rail and she holds obvious claims off going one better.

Recommendation: Back SEA OF CHARM in Lingfield 4.55

