Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew turns his attention to Ascot, the Curragh and Haydock for his three recommended bets/trades on Saturday, August 6th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

ASCOT JOCKEYS

JAMIE SPENCER has a good book of rides at today’s Shergar Cup meeting and can cover the Spreadex spread. HAMAKI looks his best chance of a winner in the 4.30 – William Haggas’ three-year-old stayed on powerfully when scoring on soft ground at Haydock last time and the step up from 1m2f to 1m4f could compensate for the quicker going. BOPEDRO caught the eye against the track bias when 14-1 fourth here on his recent stable debut, doing best of those to come from off the pace and challenging on the slowest part of the track, and should relish the likely strong gallop in the 3.55. He also rides BLENHEIM BOY (1.00), who could have more to offer now stepped up to 1m2f for the first time, STONE SOLDIER (1.35) and THEMAXWECAN (2.45). The last-named beat only a couple home at Glorious Goodwood last time but today’s smaller field will suit and plenty of Charlie & Mark Johnston ‘Goodwood flops’ have bounced back to win at the Shergar Cup. The return to the cheekpieces could also help. Buy Spencer at 26.5 in the Spreadex ASCOT JOCKEYS market.

Recommendation: Back JAMIE SPENCER in Ascot Jockeys

CURRAGH 2.05

SHELTON was only seventh here on her debut here 20 days ago but was a big eyecatcher, keeping on well under tender handling to finish just over five lengths behind the winner. She clocked a good time in the process and Pat Twomey has a solid record with second-time out juveniles. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or take a fixed odds price.

Recommendation: Back SHELTON in Curragh 2.05

HAYDOCK 5.15

VERREAUX EAGLE ran at the Chester meeting on July 16th when, unusually for that venue, it was a big disadvantage to race on the inside of the track. Ed Dunlop’s four-year-old raced on the inside rail for the majority of the 7.5f fillies’ handicap and was going nowhere until switched off the ‘dead’ rail in the closing stages. She kept on well but could only finish fourth, just under two lengths behind the winner, who challenged wide, as did the runner-up and third. That was a cracking effort in the circumstances, and she’s been generously dropped 2lb since. She was a winner in August of last year and can bounce back to winning ways today. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or take a fixed odds price.

Recommendation: Back VERREAUX EAGLE in Haydock 5.15

