Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Saturday, April 23rd

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:
Andrew made a good profit with his sell of ALCOHOL FREE on Friday and put up 17-2 winner LIGHTS ON as the best alternative. He has two recommended bets/trades at Sandown on Saturday, April 23. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
SANDOWN 1.50
The Paul Nicholls-trained KNAPPERS HILL (7-2 with Spreadex) took his record from April to October to 1111 (4-4) when bolting up at Newton Abbot last week and this Ascot/Wincanton winner won’t have any problem with the switch to a right-handed track. He looks progressive and there should be plenty of improvement to come now that he encounters a 2m trip, good ground and a big field/strong pace scenario.
Recommendation: Back KANPPERS HILL in Sandown 1.50
SANDOWN 3.00
Paul Nicholls could also be on the mark with GREANETEEN (11-8 with Spreadex) in the Grade 1 Celebration Chase. He ran a stormer in the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham festival last year, finishing a 50-1 two-length fourth and took the scalp of Altior for this race next time. His Exeter comeback run was clearly needed and he defied odds of 12-1 to comfortably land the Tingle Creek on his return to this course and distance shortly after. It was no disgrace to find Shishkin ten lengths too good at Kempton over Christmas and the yard’s horses were mostly underperforming when they had to send out a search party to find him at the Dublin Racing Festival last time. It might be a coincidence, but he certainly has a touch of ‘OXO’ pattern to his form (good run, bad run, good run etc) and his record following a top-three finish reads 10114234425 (3-11), with the wins coming in low-grade contests early in his career. When running fourth or worse on his latest start, his record stands at 11111 (5-5). He has his ideal ground conditions and is likely to prove hard to beat.
Selection: Back GREANETEEN in Sandown 3.00
Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets
Spreadex Free Bets – New Customers Bet £25 on Fixed Odds, Get £36 in Free Bets – 5x £5 Fixed Odds Free Bets, 2x £5 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets & £1 Race Index Free Bet
There’s a new customer betting offer open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account. If £36 in Spreadex free bets across fixed odds and spread betting appeals, then sign up and place a £25 qualifying fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once this settles, start receiving a bundle of £36 in free bets across both of the Spreadex betting platforms. To claim those, simply follow these steps:
-
- Go to spreadex.com
- Register your account details
- Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)
- Once that settles, get the first £5 fixed odds free bet and a £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet
- Four more £5 fixed odds free bets are credited on consecutive days
- Once the second £5 fixed odds free bet is credits, the other £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet
- Also get a £1 Race Index spread free bet
All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.
Related
- There is more from Andrew Mount every day on SportsLens with fixed odds betting tips
- Check out the latest horse racing results from across the UK.
Other Horse Racing Tips
Sandown Friday TV Horse Racing Tips
Sandown Friday TV Horse Racing Tips and Trends
Frankie Dettori Sandown Rides on Friday
Sandown Best Bookmaker Offers
Tom Segal Friday Sandown Tips
Paul Kealy Friday Sandown Tips
Templegate Friday Sandown Tips
Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Placepot Tips
Today’s horse racing tips
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis
Today’s Horse Racing NAP