Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Saturday, April 23rd

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew made a good profit with his sell of ALCOHOL FREE on Friday and put up 17-2 winner LIGHTS ON as the best alternative. He has two recommended bets/trades at Sandown on Saturday, April 23. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

SANDOWN 1.50

The Paul Nicholls-trained KNAPPERS HILL (7-2 with Spreadex) took his record from April to October to 1111 (4-4) when bolting up at Newton Abbot last week and this Ascot/Wincanton winner won’t have any problem with the switch to a right-handed track. He looks progressive and there should be plenty of improvement to come now that he encounters a 2m trip, good ground and a big field/strong pace scenario.

Recommendation: Back KANPPERS HILL in Sandown 1.50

SANDOWN 3.00

Paul Nicholls could also be on the mark with GREANETEEN (11-8 with Spreadex) in the Grade 1 Celebration Chase. He ran a stormer in the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham festival last year, finishing a 50-1 two-length fourth and took the scalp of Altior for this race next time. His Exeter comeback run was clearly needed and he defied odds of 12-1 to comfortably land the Tingle Creek on his return to this course and distance shortly after. It was no disgrace to find Shishkin ten lengths too good at Kempton over Christmas and the yard’s horses were mostly underperforming when they had to send out a search party to find him at the Dublin Racing Festival last time. It might be a coincidence, but he certainly has a touch of ‘OXO’ pattern to his form (good run, bad run, good run etc) and his record following a top-three finish reads 10114234425 (3-11), with the wins coming in low-grade contests early in his career. When running fourth or worse on his latest start, his record stands at 11111 (5-5). He has his ideal ground conditions and is likely to prove hard to beat.

Selection: Back GREANETEEN in Sandown 3.00

