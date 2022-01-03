Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount studies Monday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew starts the new week with three bets/trades at Southwell (jumps), Lingfield (AW) and Wolverhampton (AW) on Bank Holiday Monday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Monday January 3rd

SOUTHWELL 12.50

BYZANTIUM LAD was a huge eyecatcher on his debut for Charlie Longsdon at Ludlow last February, winning a maiden hurdle at 18-1 despite racing on the inside of the track where the ground was much slower than the outside. Good ground found him out at Worcester next time where he trailed home 40 lengths behind the winner in fourth but he ran much better at Chepstow on his reappearance and Rules chase debut last month. Sent off at 28-1, he faded into a 19-length fourth after racing prominently but was a massive 24 lengths ahead of the fifth-placed horse and the race is working out well – the winner, Pat’s Fancy, overcame a 10lb higher mark when bolting up at the Welsh Grand National meeting, runner-up Gericault Roque ran second again off a 4lb higher mark in the Mandarin Handicap Chase at Newbury, and the third, Broken Halo, hacked up by 19 lengths at Exeter on New Year’s Day. He’s been dropped 3lb to a mark of 120 and runs in Class 4 company today. He’s 12-1 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting and 7-9 in the 50-25-10 spread market.

LINGFIELD JOCKEYS

JASON WATSON has been riding well this winter and backing his mounts on the all-weather since October 1st would have found 25 winners from 144 runners for a profit of £54.91 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 16). The link-up with David O’Meara has proved particularly successful, with ten winners from 49 runners (+£42.50). He has a good book of rides at Lingfield today, including BEAUZON for O’Meara in the 2.10 who looks to encounter the required strong pace. His other five rides include 2-1 favourite SUMMEREYES in the 2.40, who clocked a solid time when keeping on into third at Southwell on her handicap debut. She looks likely to appreciate the step up to 1m2f and, with five of her rivals wearing first-time headgear, she should get a good pace to aim at. Buy with Spreadex in the LINGFIELD JOCKEYS market.

WOLVERHAMPTON 5.30

Mark Loughnane is showing a profit of £91.83 with his runners having their first attempt in an all-weather handicap and BEARING BOB, well found in the overnight betting, looks very interesting. The son of Bobby’s Kitten has undergone wind surgery since his 200-1 Leicester seventh in October and looks sure to improve for the switch to handicap company.

