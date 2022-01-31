Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Monday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew begins the new week with one recommended bet/trade over the jumps at Hereford.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Monday January 31st

HEREFORD JOCKEYS

JONJO O’NEILL JUNIOR has two quality rides at Hereford today, starting with ORRISDALE in the 2.00. He disappointed at Haydock on desperate going last time but had gone close on good ground at Market Rasen on his penultimate start. The small field is also key – his two previous wins have come in fields of eight and seven runners – and there are doubts about his two main rivals on account of jumping (Torigni) and stable form (Switch Hitter). O’Neill’s other mount – PRINCE ESCALUS in the 3.00 – has form figures on right-handed tracks of 125133 (2-6) and will be happier this way round after his narrow defeat at left-handed Wetherby. Buy O’Neill at 29.5 with Spreadex in their HEREFORD JOCKEYS market. Fixed odds punters might want to consider combining his two mounts in a double (paying 5-1 at current Spreadex prices).

