Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Monday's Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew found 10-1 Lingfield winner TWO FOR GOLD from his two bets on Sunday and starts the new week with two recommended bets/trades at Southwell.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Monday January 24th

SOUTHWELL 2.30

COLLABORATING was only just denied by subsequent scorer Percy Wills at Newcastle last time but the winner did it the hard way (i.e. from the front end on a track that rarely favours such tactics) and there’s a good chance that Ann Duffield’s 25-1 runner-up was flattered under a patient ride, despite pulling well clear of the third. He’s got a tricky draw in stall 2 and looks worth opposing (at 14-17) in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market. Fixed odds punters might want to side with BY JOVE (7-1), who had excuses at Lingfield last time.

SOUTHWELL 4.00

Clive Cox does well with progeny of Kodi Bear – a sire he trained – and BARE NECESSITY got off the mark at the second time of asking earlier this month, scoring cosily on Wolverhampton’s Tapeta at 11-2. Today’s track should suit and he can follow up. His spread is set at 14-17 in the 50-25-10 race market or he can be backed at 4-1 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting.

