Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Monday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew heads to Taunton for his two bets/trades on Monday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Monday January 10th

TAUNTON 1.00

JPR ONE heads the market for this 2m3f novices’ hurdle but the Colin Tizzard yard remains quiet and he’s running on soft ground and on a tighter track than he’s encountered in his two runs to date. He’s trading at around 4-5 but is no good thing and I’d rather fire off an each-way arrow or two at this race. Plenty of his opponents will have one eye on their handicap marks and are perhaps being campaigned with the future in mind but STORM LORD is still worth an each-way interest in the Spreadex fixed odds market (16-1 at the time of writing) or a small buy in the 50-25-10 spread market. In-form Emma Lavelle’s six-year-old was too green and keen to do himself justice when 11-4 for a Newton Abbot bumper last spring, keeping on into a nine-length fifth of 12. We didn’t see him again until last month when a respectable 50-1 sixth of 17 in a maiden hurdle at Warwick despite some dodgy jumping. He’ll have learnt a lot from that and a clear round can see him sneak into the places.

TAUNTON 3.00

We’ve not seen ARRIVEDERCI on a racecourse since his Ascot third last February but he has a good record when fresh, recording form figures of 131 (2-3) on his seasonal debuts with the defeat by just over two lengths behind the now 145-rated Tea Clipper. He’s had wind surgery since we last saw him and this track should suit. He’s trading at 16-19 in the Spread 50-25-10 race market and fixed odds punters have the option of backing him at 100-30.

