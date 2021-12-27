Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Monday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Sign up with Spreadex today to get £36 of free horse racing bets!

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew found Market Rasen winner PRESUMING ED on Boxing Day and has more bets/trades for racing on Bank Holiday Monday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Monday December 27th

CHEPSTOW WINNING DISTANCES

Chepstow in the mud can lead to some big winning margins but that’s rarely been the case in the Welsh Grand National (2.50) when the size and the quality of the field usually result in a relatively close finish. Le Beau Bai won by seven lengths in 2011 but the winning margins for the next three renewals were half a length, a head and a short head and, since then, we’ve only had one of more than three lengths – Raz De Maree’s six-length verdict in 2018. The last time the meeting was run in it’s original December 27th slot was in the 2019 when the total winning distances made up at 36.5 and the figure was only 31.55 in 2018. In 2016, it was 36.8 and in 2014, 31.6. I’ve deliberately ignored years where the meeting was originally abandoned and run in January as this had an effect on field sizes and the competitiveness of the races. The Grade 1 Finale Juvenile Hurdle (1.40) can throw up a wide-margin winner such as Defi Du Seuil, who scored by 13 lengths in 2016 and Allmankind (nine lengths in 2019) but both were short-priced favourites (4-5 and 6-5 respectively) and today’s contest is far more open, with the favourite currently priced at 11-4 and five horses trading at single-figure odds. Sell with Spreadex is the recommendation.

Watch the Chepstow action throughout the afternoon by using live horse racing streaming sites such as Spreadex.

. Recommendation: Sell WINNING DISTANCES at Chepstow

CHEPSTOW 2.10

KATESON tends to come good in the early months of the peak jumps season, with form figures in bumpers or hurdle races from October until December of 1271137813 (4-10) for a profit of £18.25. More importantly, he looks the sole pace angle in this seven-runner handicap hurdle and could prove difficult to pass. His spread is set at 14-17 in the 50-25-10 race market and he’s 4-1 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting.

KEMPTON 3.10

CAP DU NORD tends to jump out to his left on right-handed tracks yet connections keep running him this way round. He usually goes off at a short price and tastes defeat and that’s what I’m betting will happen again today. When racing over fences on left-handed tracks his record reads 451116351130 (5-12) but in today’s direction it’s 242943642554 (0-12). At the time of writing he headed the Spreadex fixed odds betting at 9-2 and I’m a seller in the Spreadex 50-25-10 spread market (at the time of writing his spread was set at 12-15). Fixed odds punters might prefer to back FORTESCUE each-way. He’s very consistent in smallish fields, especially in handicaps on right-handed tracks, and has conditions to suit.

Recommendation: Oppose CAP DU NORD in Kempton 3.10

SpreadEx Free Bet – Get £36 Free Today

All SportsLens readers can claim £36 in Free Bets when opening a new account at SpreadEx. To claim your £36, simply:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 on any horse at odds of greater than 1/2 Get £36 in Free Bets!

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis