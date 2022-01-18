Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount takes a good look at Tuesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew successfully opposed short-priced favourite TINY TANTRUM at Fakenham on Monday and has three bets/trades for today's action.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Tuesday January 18th

NEWCASTLE 12.50

In-form Micky Hammond saddles an interesting runner in this all-weather bumper in the shape of ELENA DE LA VEGA, who might be able to cause a minor upset on her racecourse debut. The daughter of Toronado certainly has the right breeding for Tapeta and her yard’s bumper runners have shown a small profit since the beginning of 2017, with 15 winners from 137 runners (11% strike-rate, +£11.15 to a £1 level stake at SP). Those making their racecourse debuts were eight from 59 (13.6%) for a profit of £25.75. She’s currently priced at 14-1 in the Spreadex market.

SOUTHWELL 4.20

MOONRAKER was only ninth of 14 over course and distance last time but that run is easily excused, as he stumbled on leaving the stalls and rarely runs good races back-to-back (Mick Appleby’s veteran had finished third from a difficult draw, also over course and distance, the time before). He often runs well on the back of an unplaced effort, with his handicap wins preceded by form figures of 10th, 11th, 6th, 9th, 3rd, 4th and 4th. Well drawn in stall 3 today, he makes each-way appeal at the 22-1 with Spreadex.

SOUTHWELL 7.20

JUST ANOTHER had little chance from a poor high draw on his nursery debut at Haydock in October, finishing eighth of the ten runners (first three drawn 4, 3 and 2). He returned from a gelding operation to run fourth of 12 over 5f here at Southwell on his all-weather debut last month and the step back up to 6f should suit. Spreadex offer 9-1 in their Fixed odds betting.

