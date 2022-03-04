Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Friday, March 4th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Friday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew heads to Newbury’s jumps meeting where he’s has four horses at skinny prices that he wants to oppose on Friday, March 4th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

NEWBURY 2.20

Penalised runners have traditionally found life tough in this juvenile novices’ hurdle and it could be worth opposing the two previous winners – IN THE AIR and ICONE DAUBRELLE who have to concede weight to the other four runners. This pair dominate the betting with Spreadex at 11-10 and 2-1 respectively and, as ever with the excellent Spreadex website, we have multiple ways to take them on. Selling both in the 50-25-10 spread market is one option, buying ‘Double Number Of Winner is another (the ones I want to opposed are numbers 1 and 2 on the racecard) or buy the ‘SP of Winner’ market. Fixed odds punters can back ‘The Field’ at 5-2 in the FAV OR RAG market.

Recommendation: Oppose IN THE AIR and ICONE DAUBRELLE in Newbury 2.20

NEWBURY 2.55

My initial thought when I studied this race was to oppose the penalised GLORIOUS LADY as she had a hard race when scoring at Warwick last week and is dropping back from 3m to 2m4f. However, she clocked a fast time that day and her main market rivals look desperately weak. FORTUNES MELODY, joint second-favourite at 5-2 with Spreadex, is something of a front-running fruit cake who flashed her tail under pressure. She’s unlikely to offer much resistance when challenged. LILITH, the other 5-2 joint second-favourite, is a serial loser who took her record for Anthony Honeyball to 0-11 when a modest third at Plumpton last time. Backing GLORIOUS LADY at 7-4 with Spreadex looks the obvious angle for fixed odds punters though spread players might want to buy ‘Double Number Of Winner’ as Fortunes Melody and Lilith are numbers 1 and 2 on the racecard.

Recommendation: Buy ‘DOUBLE NUMBER OF WINNER’ in Newbury 2.55

