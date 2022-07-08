Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Friday, July 8th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew successfully opposed IVORY MADONNA on Thursday and has three recommended bets/trades on Friday, July 8th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

NEWMARKET 4.45

Yesterday, the GoingStick told us that Newmarket’s ground was quickest down the centre of the track and this morning’s readings suggest the same bias will be in play. It was a disadvantage to be drawn very low or very high in the 6f heritage handicap on Thursday, in which the first three came from stalls 14, 11 and 13 of 19. The three highest-drawn runners filled the last three places. Today’s 5f handicap features 14 runners and it could pay to concentrate on the middle draws. There’s plenty of pace on, and this could be teed up nicely for one who can get cover and come with a late run down the centre. Step forward CELSIUS (stall 6), who made a winning reappearance on his favoured fast ground at Ascot in April. He’s missed a couple of intended engagements since then, one on account of slow going, and should find underfoot conditions to his liking today. His record in handicaps from the beginning of the turf season until August 1st reads 12111182851 (6-11) for a profit of £38.20 to a £1 level stake at SP. His yard ended a lean spell with a wide-margin 15-2 winner at Ripon earlier this week and he’s worth a small buy at 14 in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market. He’s a 13-2 shot in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back CELSIUS in Newmarket 4.45

ASCOT 5.45

HATHLOOL did too much too soon into the headwind when trailing home 12th of 13 at Newbury on his penultimate start and fared much better under a patient ride when an 18-1 fourth at Chester next time. He can race with the choke out but there should be sufficient pace on for Frederick Larson to get him settled early and he looks worth a buy at 13 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters can back him at 11-2.

Recommendation: Back HATHLOOL in Ascot 5.45

CHESTER 8.00

Progeny of the sire The Last Lion continue to struggle on turf, landing just ten of their 229 starts (4.4% strike-rate) for a huge loss of £173.07 to a £1 level stake at SP. David O’Meara’s LIANGEL HOPE was one of those rare turf winners for the sire when narrowly justifying 11-10 favouritism at Redcar back in April. He was almost certainly flattered by making the running on that pace-favouring track and has lost all four subsequent starts, finishing fourth of six from the best of the draw here last time out. He’s drawn wider in stall 5 today and looks a sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Oppose LIANGEL HOPE in Chester 8.00

