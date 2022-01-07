Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Friday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Both of Andrew's recommended bets/trades produced a good profit on Thursday and he has two more at Lingfield on Friday.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Thursday January 6th

LINGFIELD 2.15

There’s early pace aplenty in this five-runner 5f handicap, with MARNIE JAMES and ORNATE likely to take them along at decent clip. It’s been difficult to win from the front here of late because of the ‘dead’ rail and the obvious conclusion to draw is that this race will be set up for a finishers. TONE THE BARONE is difficult to beat at this trip in small fields (nine or fewer runners), recording form figures of 1211117112311 (9-13) for a profit of £26.68 and he has solid claims once more. The main danger to Tone The Barone looks to be STRONG POWER, an impressive winner over course and distance last time. He takes a big step up in class but might prove to be a better horse in a better race, as he’ll encounter the required strong pace. Playing the TONE THE BARONE/STRONG POWER forecast in the Spreadex fixed odds market is one possible angle, though buying STRONG POWER (18-21) is probably the way to go for spread punters. SHALLOW HAL, the only other runner, is also worth a mention. His five career wins have all come over 6f but it’s not impossible to see him being pulled into contention late if the early pace is as strong as expected. He’s drawn in stall 5 of 5 and Strong Power is in stall 4, suggesting that a buy of the Spreadex ‘DOUBLE DRAW OF WINNER’ (market set at 5.6-6.6) could also pay dividends and that is the preferred angle.

LINGFIELD JOCKEYS

TOM MARQUAND has four solid chances at Lingfield today and he looks worth a buy in the Spreadex JOCKEYS market (currently set at 28-30). His first mount, CHOCOLATE BOX in the 12.35, can be forgiven his last-time-out Wolverhampton third as he raced in the ‘swamp’ on the inside under an apprentice jockey. Marquand is likely to stay off the rail and take a lead from Vorashann and the eight-year-old was a Chelmsford winner when last racing on Polytrack. HEADLEY GEORGE (1.05) has the high draw and patient running style that have been advantageous here of late and he finished a close second over trip and track last time. CARYATID (2.05) shapes as though the step up to 1m2f will suit on her all-weather debut and MORANI KALI (3.50) was a winner at Kempton when last running on Polytrack.

