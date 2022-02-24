Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Friday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew successfully opposed YEAR OF THE DRAGON at Newcastle on Thursday (third of six) and has two recommended bet/trades on Friday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Friday February 25th

EXETER 3.50

DAWSON CITY has form figures in February of 23311P3 (2-7), with both wins coming in this marathon contest. He was third in last season’s renewal and retains his ability despite being well into the veteran stage. Back him each-way with Spreadex or buy in the 50-30-20-10 race market.

Recommendation: Back DAWSON CITY in Exeter 3.50

WOLVERHAMPTON 8.15

It’s difficult to win from stall 1 in big fields (10+ runners) over the 9.4f trip at Wolverhampton, with only ten of the 217 qualifiers successful since the beginning of 2018 for a huge level stakes loss of £164.42 (expected winners = 18.28). MISS MESSENGER, forecast as the 11-4 second favourite, was a close second at 40-1 at Kempton on her debut but was well drawn and the third didn’t do much for the form when beaten next time. Progeny of her sire Swiss Spirit don’t have the greatest record over this sort of trip and she could struggle to make the frame. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market. Fixed odds punters might want to consider an each-way bet on KISS KISS, who will improve for last month’s debut effort when an eyecatching 50-1 fifth over course and distance.

Recommendation: Oppose MISS MESSENGER in Wolverhampton 8.15

