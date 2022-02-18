Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Friday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew successfully opposed DESQUE DE L’ISLE (last of five, 3-1), STEPNEY CAUSEWAY (third of four, 2-1) and FRANSHAM (pulled up, 9-2) on Thursday and has two recommended bets/trades on Friday, February 18th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Friday February 18th

KELSO 2.00

STAINSBY GIRL was unlucky to bump into Celebre D’Allen at Haydock on her penultimate start, finishing just over one length back in second behind her 120-rated rival. The winner is unbeaten in two subsequent outings and is now rated 21lb higher. The Brimming Water, who finished 14 lengths back in fifth place, has also scored twice since and the form looks rock solid. Stainsby Girl herself was given a 46-day break after that effort before winning cosily here at Kelso last month. She had two of today’s rivals behind her that day and it’s hard to see them reversing the form, especially as she’s only gone up 2lb in the ratings. She goes well when fresh and the subsequent 33-day break should be sufficient. Spreadex offer 9-4 in their fixed odds betting or she can be bought in the 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Back STAINSBY GIRL in Kelso 2.00

KELSO 4.10

The Keith Dalgleish-trained AIN’T NO SUNSHINE heads the Spreadex betting at 11-8 for this bumper but the six-year-old could be worth opposing on his racecourse debut. His trainer hasn’t got the greatest recent record with his older bumper runners, with those aged five and above landing just four of their 38 starts since the beginning of 2018 for a loss of £26.57 to a £1 level stake at SP. The last three to go off as favourite were beaten at odds of 11-8, 13-8 and 2-1. Sell in the 50-25-10 race market. Fixed odds punters might wish to consider GIE IT LALDY from the Donald Whillans yard. She could only finish a modest fifth at Ayr on last month’s debut but her trainer’s bumper runners, who finished in the top six on their debuts, are five from 31 second time our for a profit of £43.75. She’s 11-1 with Spreadex.

Recommendation: Oppose AIN’T NO SUNSHINE in Kelso 4.10

