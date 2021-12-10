Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Friday December 10th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Friday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

There’s some cracking horse racing action on Friday and Andrew has two recommended bets/trades at Cheltenham and Southwell. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Friday December 10th:

CHELTENHAM 1.50

DAME DU SOIR is a useful performer on her day and may have gone under the radar in the mares’ handicap chase at Cheltenham today (1.50). She ran respectably on her return to action at Fontwell last month, finishing a five-length third over 2m2f on ground that was plenty quick enough for her. She has won on her second completed start in all three full seasons for her current handler, including off a 1lb higher mark last term. Those wins all came in a narrow band from January 3rd to January 22nd, so it’s possible that we’re getting there a race too soon, but at the available prices, she’s worth a small interest. She can be bought at 5 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or backed each-way at 16-1 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back DAME DU SOIR in Cheltenham 1.50

SOUTHWELL RACING POST FAVS

DIVINE CONNECTION has been well supported in Southwell’s opening 1m handicap today (4.15) but, like on the old Fibresand surface, the inside of the track didn’t look the place to be at the inaugural Tapeta meeting earlier this week and her stall 1 of 14 draw could be a disadvantage. She’s a dual Tapeta winner at Wolverhampton but, like many fillies, she seems happiest in small fields and she’s never impressed with her head carriage. She’s forecast to start as the 9-2 favourite in the Racing Post tissue and the best way to take her on may be to sell RACING POST FAVS with Spreadex, as there are several other forecast favourites who could prove vulnerable. INEXPLICABE (4.45) was allowed to set a sedate pace when making all at Wolverhampton last time and might have been flattered and the early signs are that similar tactics could be at a disadvantage here. HATHLOOL (5.15) will be harder to beat but he has a low draw to overcome, as does DANNI CALIFORNIA in the 5.45. SIR SEDRIC (6.15) was probably flattered when scoring from a high draw at Newcastle last time (first four drawn 12, 14, 13 and 10) and the runner-up has been beaten twice since. THE DALEY EXPRESS is well drawn (stall 6 of 14) in the 6.45 but has always seemed best in smaller fields, while MULBERRY SILK’s sire, Al Kazeem, is just two from 43 on Tapeta and she could prove vulnerable in the maiden (7.15).

