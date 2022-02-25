Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew has uncovered some interesting stats and betting angles for Saturday’s racing…

Andrew was among the winners again with ESPOIR DE GUYE on Friday and has six selections for racing on Saturday, February 26th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

CHEPSTOW 12.35

TEDDY THE KNIGHT (system – Adrian Wintle, local tracks)

Adrian Wintle has a fine recent record at Bath and Chepstow, the two tracks closest to his Gloucestershire base. Since racing resumed after lockdown one, had we backed all his runners at these two venues we’d have found 20 winners from 79 bets for a huge profit of £83.63 (+106% on turnover) to a £1 level stake at SP. TEDDY THE KNIGHT is probably one for handicaps further down the line but he ran with promise in another maiden hurdle at Hereford last time, finishing a 66-1 fourth, and might be able to sneak into the frame at a big price (33-1 at the time of writing).

CHEPSTOW 1.43

LADY OF THE NIGHT (system – Chepstow chases, pace angle)

Front-runners enjoy a huge advantage on the chase course at Chepstow, winning 28.6% of their starts in the current jumps season, compared to 17.7% for prominent racers and only 3% for hold-up horses. LADY OF THE NIGHT made an encouraging chase debut at Wetherby last month when runner-up to Maid O’Malley, form that was franked when the three-and-a-half-length winner followed up at Carlisle. The pair pulled a massive 29 lengths clear of the third and Lady Of The Night could be hard to catch if reproducing that pacesetting effort.

KEMPTON 4.10

FAROUK DE CHENEAU (system – Nicky Henderson, mid-season wind operation)

Nicky Henderson has a great record with horses returning from wind surgery at this time of year, with those running in January, February or March landing 13 of their 46 starts for a profit of £40.79 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those running in handicap hurdles were six from 12 for a profit of £38.50. FAROUK DE CHENEAU might be able to defy a long absence in this 2m5f handicap hurdle.

LINGFIELD 4.20

KING OF TIME (system – Charlie Appleby, gelded 3yo newcomers)

Since the beginning of 2017, trainer Charlie Appleby has a 16 from 51 record with his gelded three-year-old newcomers (31.4% strike-rate) and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £23.77 to a £1 level stake at SP (+46.6% on turnover). KING OF TIME looks a likely type on paper and can make a winning debut.

WOLVERHAMPTON 4.40

LAGUNA VENETA (system – sire New Bay, 3yos, recent run)

Three-year-old progeny of the sire New Bay have a 37 from 143 record (25.9% strike-rate) when returned to the track relatively quickly (within six weeks of their previous outing). Backing all the qualifiers would have returned a profit of £31.79 to a £1 level stake at SP and LAGUNA VENETA, from a yard that does well in median auction maidens, is taken to build on her solid 11-1 fourth over a slightly shorter trip here 29 days ago.

WOLVERHAMPTON 8.15

STRATEGIC FORTUNE (system – sire Power at Wolverhampton)

Progeny of the sire Power have a 19 from 123 record on Wolverhampton’s Tapeta surface and backing them all would have returned a profit of £106.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. There are two qualifiers in tonight’s finale – STRATEGIC FORTUNE and Power Of Lazarus – with preference for the first-name, who clocked a good time when runner-up over 1m at Newcastle on his most recent outing. The step up to 9.4f could suit.

