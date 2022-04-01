Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Saturday Picks – April 2nd

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew has been in good form this week with several winners at up to 10-1 and and he has six selections on a typically busy Saturday (April 2nd). Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

LEOPARDSTOWN 2.00

JANOOBI (system – Ger Lyons stable switchers, turf)

Ger Lyons does well at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other stables, with those who make their debut for him on turf winning 15 of their 39 starts in the past ten years (38.5% strike-rate) for a profit of £52.08 to a £1 level stake at SP. JANOOBI changed hands for 85,000gns after his debut second at Nottingham for Mark Johnston and can go one better here.

NEWBURY 2.10

BERMEO (system – stable switchers, ex-Tim Vaughan, handicaps)

The Tim Vaughan stable has been struggling for a few years now but those horses who leave his care and rock up in handicap company for others yards have a good record, winning nine of their 35 starts since the beginning of 2019 for a profit of £30.50. BERMEO makes his debut for Harry Fry in this veterans’ handicap chase and will appreciate the likely strong pace.

CHEPSTOW 2.17

YOU NAME HIM (system – Tom Lacey, first-time cheekpieces)

In-form handler Tom Lacey has a seven from 17 record with first-time cheekpieces in hurdle races and YOU NAME HIM, though a 13-race maiden, might be able to break her duck in a weak contest. The drop back to 2m was against him at Doncaster last time and, with luck, he’ll be prominent in a race largely devoid of early pace.

CHEPSTOW 2.52

TEDDY THE KNIGHT (system – Adrian Wintle, local tracks)

There are only two tracks within a 50-mile radius of Adrian Wintle’s Gloucestershire base – Bath and Chepstow – and he has a fine record at both of them. Since the start of 2018, he’s scored with 23 of his 105 runners at these two venues (21.9% strike-rate) for a profit of £79.13. TEDDY THE KNIGHT was a respectable 50-1 fourth in a maiden hurdle here last time and can put that course knowledge to good use on his handicap debut.

WOLVERHAMPTON 5.30

CARBANADO (system – Richard Fahey, second run since gelded, all-weather handicaps)

Richard Fahey’s CARBANADO qualifies as a bet for me on three different systems – two of them based on his sire, Garswood. The other angle is his trainer’s solid record with his all-weather handicap runners who were having their second start since being gelded. Since the spring of 2016, eight of the 31 qualifiers have won for a profit of £65.50. On Tapeta only, the score is eight from 21 for a profit of £75.50. Carbanado ran respectably at Redcar on his handicap debut, finishing a 14-1 seventh of 16 in first-time cheekpieces, and the longer trip and first-time visor could bring about the necessary improvement.

WOLVERHAMPTON 6.00

MASHAAER (system – Henry Spiller stable switchers, all-weather)

Henry Spiller has a fine record at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other trainers, especially when they debut on the all-weather. Seven of the 31 qualifiers have won for a profit of £25.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those who returned at a starting price of 12-1 or shorter won seven of their 15 starts for a profit of £41.50. MASHAAER, an 18-1 runner-up at Ascot on her sole start for Richard Hannon, changed hands for 105,000gns in February and it will be disappointing if she doesn’t start repaying that lofty price tag sooner rather than later.

