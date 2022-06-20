Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Monday Picks – June 20th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew was in good form over the weekend and starts the new week with three selections at Windsor and Wolverhampton on Monday, June 20th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

WINDSOR 5.35

TENJIN (system – Night Of Thunder two-year-olds on turf, 0-2 previous runs)

Juvenile progeny of the sire Night Of Thunder tend to hit the ground running and are profitable to back in their early starts. Backing them first, second or third-time out would have found 40 winners from 181 bets (22.1% strike-rate) for a profit of £95.45 to a £1 level stake at SP. Marco Botti’s TENJIN wears a hood for his debut but still looks worth chancing to small stakes.

WOLVERHAMPTON 6.25

RECKON I’M HOT (system – Gary Moore, first-time blinkers)

Gary Moore does well with his runners in first-time blinkers, scoring with 21 of the 120 qualifiers in the past ten years (expected winners = 12.71) for a profit of £62.61. Those winners included the gambled-on Executive Pool (100-30 from 25-1 at Brighton recently). RECKON I’M HOT is only trading at around 6-4 after his close second at Chelmsford earlier this month but the headgear can help him to break his duck.

WOLVERHAMPTON 8.30

LINCOLN PRIDE (system – Pride Of Dubai, fillies/mares on the all-weather)

Female progeny of the sire Pride Of Dubai have a solid record on the all-weather, landing 19 of their 87 starts (22% strike-rate) for a profit of £14.52 to the usual £1 stake. They’re six from 19 on Tapeta only (+£26.83) and also seem best over 5f-7f. LINCOLN PRIDE has only ever raced on turf, landing a 7f handicap at Doncaster on her latest outing and can follow up despite her wide draw.

