Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a former bookmaker, three-time Scoop6 winner and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew has uncovered some interesting angles for Monday’s racing which he shares below.

Andrew had two winners and an 18-1 third from his three picks on Sunday and has three more selections for Bank Holiday Monday (January 3rd). Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the hectic festive fixture list, and all year round:

LINGFIELD 1.10

ADDINGHAM (system – William Haggas gelded three-year-old newcomers on the AW)

Already-gelded three-year-old newcomers from the William Haggas yard have a good record on the all-weather, landing 10 of their 35 starts in the past 15 years for a profit of £27.75 to a £1 level stake at SP, suggesting that ADDINGHAM can upset the odds-on favourite on his debut. His dam and sire both won on their racecourse debuts.

MUSSELBURGH 1.30

SALVINO (system – Sandy Thomson winter runners)

As discussed yesterday prior to the victory of Goodtimes Badtimes, Sandy Thomson has a fantastic record in the peak winter months and we’d have made a huge profit by backing his runners throughout November, December, January and February. He had an 11-2 winner from one runner here on New Year’s Day and his five runners at Ayr on Sunday recorded form figures of 11324. Today’s sole stable representative is point-to-point winner SALVINO, who appreciated the step up to this 2m4f trip when a 12-1 second of 13 at Ayr last time. He can go one better.

LINGFIELD 3.10

NOBLE PEACE (system – course expert, seasonal preference)

NOBLE PEACE loves Lingfield and tends to come good at this time of year. His record here in December, January and February stands at 6121128314 (4-10), improving to 1211281 (4-7) in Class 5 or lower company for a profit of £15.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. The unplaced effort can be excused as he was drawn in stall 12 and raced extremely wide.

