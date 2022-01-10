Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew has unearthed more statistical gems for Monday’s racing which he shares below.

Andrew has been in great form so far year and he starts the new week with three selections on Monday January 10th. Follow his tips all year round on horse racing betting sites:

LUDLOW 1.15

QUICKWAVE (system – Venetia Williams handicappers, first run after a wind op, fresh)

Since wind operations had to be declared from late January 2018, Venetia Williams has a nine from 20 record with handicappers returning from the procedure after a break of at least 150 days. Backing them all would have returned profit of £61.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. Both of GENTLWAVE’s wins have come in February, so it’s possible that we’re getting there a race too early, but she’s too big a price to ignore.

LUDLOW 3.15

METHOD MADNESS (system – Alastair Ralph chase debutants straight into a handicap)

ALASTAIR RALPH chasers who go straight into a handicap for their first run over fences are profitable to back blind (two winners from 13 runners, +£8.00) and several have run well in defeat (placed at 12-1, 7-1, 7-2 and 2-1). METHOD MADNESS has been well found in the overnight betting and could be up to making a winning chase debut.

WOLVERHAMPTON 5.00

BARE NECESSITY (system – Clive Cox with progeny of Kodi Bear)

Clive Cox used to the train multiple Group winner Kodi Bear and he also does well with the sire’s progeny, scoring with five of the 26 qualifiers for a profit of £13.95 to the usual £1 stake. I took a chance and backed BARE NECESSITY on her debut at Kempton last month but the 16-1 shot ran like a typical Cox-trained newcomer, missing the break before shaping well in fourth place. She’ll know more today and can reward each-way support.

