Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Monday Picks – August 29th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below.

Andrew found 13-2 Goodwood winner SAVVY VICTORY from his two picks on Sunday, and has four more on Monday, August 29th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

CARTMEL 2.50

DICEY RILEY (system – chase debutants, top weight, handicaps)

Horses who make their chase debuts under to weight in handicap company, rather than take the novice/beginners’ chase route, often make good bets. The logic being that their trainers think they are well handicapped on their hurdles form and have the size/scope to carry a big weight to victory. Since the beginning of 2010, young horses (aged seven or less), running in Class 4 handicap chases from May to December are 114 from 579 when carrying top weight for a profit of £121.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. It looks significant that Peter Bowen asks DICEY RIELLY to carry 12-00 on her chase debut and the hint should be taken.

EPSOM 4.25

WISPER (system – Marcus Tregoning, last-time-out winners, recent run)

Marcus Tregoning has a cracking record when bringing a last-time-out winner back to the track within four weeks, scoring with 95 of the 356 qualifiers this century (26.7% strike-rate) for a profit of £94.15 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 78.76). WISPER enjoys switchback tracks, recording form figures at Brighton and Epsom of 121121 (4-6) and can defy a 6lb rise for his Brighton win earlier this month.

RIPON 4.51

MARHABA THE CHAMP (system – Kevin Ryan 3yos, first run after a wind operation)

Kevin Ryan is eight from 38 with his three-year-olds on their first start back following wind surgery and backing them all would have yielded a profit of £10.13 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 4.27). In Class 5 company only the figures is eight from 23 (+£25.13) and Galileo colt MARHABA THE CHAMP could benefit from the procedure now stepping up to 1m2f for the first time in this Class 5 maiden.

SOUTHWELL 5.05

CAZEVA PRINCESS (system – Mick Appleby, first-time blinkers, fillies/mares)

Mick Appleby has a solid record when using first-time blinkers on a filly or mare, scoring with four of the 22 qualifiers for a huge profit of £109.00. The last seven qualifiers have recorded form figures of 1801411 (4-7) and though it’s a small sample size, this stat has prompted me to save on his CAZEVA PRINCESS, having already bet one of my tracker horses MIRAWI who ran well from a poor draw over 5f here last time.

