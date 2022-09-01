Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Friday Picks – September 2nd

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below.

Andrew found two winners (15-2 & 15-8) and a 16-1 second from his three picks on Thursday and has five more on Friday, September 2nd. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

ASCOT 2.35

BURNISH (system – Kingman 2yo colts, debut, 7f+ on turf)

Kingman colts who make their debuts over 7f or further on turf have a fine record, landing 19 of their 66 starts for a profit of £80.45 to a £1 level stake at SP (prior to King Me’s run at Haydock on Friday). The William Haggas-trained BURNISH looks a likely type on paper and is taken to score at the first time of asking.

ASCOT 4.55

RAINBOW MIRAGE (system – Richard Hughes stable switchers, turf)

Since the beginning of May 2016, Richard Hughes is six from 21 on turf at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other trainers. Backing them all would have returned a profit of £43.88 to a £1 level stake at SP. RAINBOW MIRAGE, a seven-time winner for Mark Rimell, can make a winning start for his new handler at a track that should suit his running style.

KEMPTON 5.50

LOOE P LOOE (system – Richard Hannon, nursery debut, all-weather, switching from turf)

Since the beginning of 2015, Richard Hannon is showing a profit of £38.13 with nursery debutants on the all-weather who were switching from turf. LOOE P LOOE has failed to beat a rival in three starts to date but she can be expected to improve now switched to handicap company for the first time.

KEMPTON 6.20

IMMDAAD (system – Ed Walker, second-time out 2yos, beaten by 5L or less on debut)

Ed Walker’s second-time out juveniles, who were beaten by five lengths or less on their debuts, have a solid record, landing 17 of their 54 starts (31.5%) for a profit of £24.19. IMMDAAD ran with credit over 6f at Newbury on his debut, finishing five lengths back in seventh, and could go well at likely big odds.

KEMPTON 7.20

FEEL THE MOMENT (system – Saeed Bin Suroor, first-time hood)

Since the start of 2016, Saeed Bin Suroor is 19 from 45 with his runners in a first-time hood (42.2% strike-rate) for a profit of £31.80. Newcomer FEEL THE MOMENT looks well berthed in stall 2 in this 1m fillies’ maiden and can make a winning start.

