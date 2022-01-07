Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew shares his latest stats and systems-based selections below.

Join SBK now and get a £40 risk free bet if the first bet loses via their new customer offer refund bonus when using depositing and using promo code SBS21.

Andrew found Newcastle winner CEPHALUS on Thursday and he has three recommended bets at Wolverhampton on Friday January 7th. Follow his tips all year round on horse racing betting sites:

WOLVERHAMPTON 4.30

MITSY MOP (system – sire Coulsty on the all-weather)

Progeny of the sire Coulsty have an eight from 56 record on the all-weather and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £88.08 to a £1 level stake at SP. At Wolverhampton only, their record is five from 13 for a profit of £107.08. MITSTY MOP was only eighth of nine on her racecourse debut over course and distance last month but the 33-1 shot blew the start and ran green. She wasn’t helped by being switched to the inside rail after that slow beginning and she’ll know more today. The David Loughnane yard is in good form with three winners from 13 runners in the past fortnight and, while there’s always the worry that we won’t see the best of her until handicapping, she’s worth a speculative each-way interest at huge odds (generally 40-1 at the time of writing).

Back MITSY MOP at SBK

WOLVERHAMPTON 5.00

THREE PLATOON (system – older colts in all-weather handicaps)

Colts aged four and older have a solid record in all-weather handicaps, winning 135 of their 759 starts (17.8% strike-rate) since the beginning of 2018 for a profit of £83.62 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those running over 7f or further in the same period produced a profit of £140.77 (+23.5% on turnover). THREE PLATOON failed to settle when third in a slowly-run contest at Newcastle 72 hours ago and will be happier back at today’s venue. He won over trip and track at 11-1 on his penultimate start and his stable remains in fine form.

WOLVERHAMPTON 6.30

CORVAIR (system – sire Toronado on Tapeta)

Progeny of the sire Toronado have a good record on Tapeta, including 18 wins from 96 runners at Wolverhampton for a profit of £60.51. CORVAIR found the 6f trip too short when runner-up here on his stable debut last time and can go one better over this extra furlong.

Back CORVAIR at SBK

Deposit £40 & Get £40 Risk Free Bet with SBK

Full Terms & Conditions

First deposit must be at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Once credited to the account, losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of the first deposit with max refund of £40. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card don’t qualify for this promotion. These includes virtual Monzo cards.

Qualifying bets not limited to the first bet with losses refunded over multiple bets, provided they settle within 7 days of the qualifying deposit. For rebated funds to become free to withdraw, users must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period, or the bonus is forfeit.

Unused bonuses expire after seven days of issue to a user account and are then removed. The promotion is only available to new users making their first deposit by Instant Bank Transfer, card or Trustly. It is also limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer.

Offer can only be redeemed by UK residents aged 18 and above that sign up and deposit between 17:00 GMT on 7 December 2021 and 17:00 GMT on 4 January 2022. Customers cannot be existing Smarkets Exchange users either. Standard terms and conditions for promotions apply.