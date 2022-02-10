Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew has uncovered some interesting angles for Friday’s racing which he reveals below.

Andrew heads to Southwell, Bangor and Chelmsford for his four recommended bets on Friday February 11th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

SOUTHWELL 1.35

GOVERNMENT (system – Hugo Palmer, gelded since last run)

Hugo Palmer has a 15 from 105 record with his runners on their first start back after being gelded and backing them all would have returned a tiny profit (+£0.32). Those who ran in headgear on the all-weather had a 16 from 67 record (23.9%) for a profit of £34.78 to a £1 level stake at SP. GOVERNMENT has a tricky low draw but might be able to take a step forward now gelded and wearing a first-time visor.

BANGOR 4.50

TIM PAT (system – Donald McCain in handicap hurdles at Bangor, recent run)

Since the beginning of 2011, Donald McCain has a 35 from 109 record in handicap hurdles at Bangor, one of his local tracks, with horses who last raced 1-28 days ago. Backing them all would have returned a huge profit of £125.32 to a £1 level stake at SP. The consistent TIM PAT looks to have been found a good opportunity to get off the mark.

CHELMSFORD 5.15

LITTLE RAVEN (system – Harry Davies, fancied rides)

Promising apprentice jockey Harry Davies has only had seven rides on horses that started at 9-1 or shorter and four won for a profit of £10.90. Hat-trick seeker LITTLE RAVEN, who was trading at around the 13-8 mark at the time of writing, can keep the ball rolling here.

CHELMSFORD 6.45

BOADICEA BELLE (system – Harry Davies, fancied rides)

Henry Spiller’s BOADICEA BELLE, 6-1 at the time of writing, qualifies as a bet for me on the same angle as Little Raven (see above). This course and distance winner will appreciate the return to Polytrack after tasting defeat on Tapeta the last twice.

