Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill Racing Radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to unearth value bets and shares his thoughts for New Year’s Eve below.

Andrew has been in good form this week and ends 2021 with four bets at Lingfield, Uttoxeter and Warwick on New Year’s Eve. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the hectic festive fixture list, and all year round:

LINGFIELD 11.35

AWAY WIT DA FAIRYS (system – Alice Haynes, first run in a handicap)

Alice Haynes is four from nine with her horses having their first run in a handicap for a profit of £41.50 to a £1 level stake at SP and AWAY WIT DA FAIRYS, forecast to start at 16-1, might be able to outrun his odds in this nursery. He failed to handle the track at Newmarket last time but still wasn’t disgraced in finishing a 150-1 seventh of 13 and could have more to offer.

UTTOXETER 12.55

KING FERDINAND (system – Tom Lacey, second run in a handicap hurdle)

There are several that can be fancied here but KING FERDINAND, forecast by the Racing Post to start at 25-1, qualifies on an interesting angle. He hardly set the world alight on his handicap debut over course and distance last month, finishing a 33-1 seventh of 11, but his trainer does well with horses having their second run in a handicap hurdle. Since the spring of 2016, 13 of the 61 qualifiers have won for a profit of £31.10. The softer going will help and he could surprise.

WARWICK 2.15

GRAND TURINA (system – 10yos in veterans’ handicap chases)

Ten-year-olds – the youngest age group eligible to take part – outperform their older rivals in veterans’ handicap chases. GRAND TURINA, one of only two qualifiers, looks very solid on the back of his game Lingfield success earlier this month.

UTTOXETER 2.37

CHAMBARD (system – Venetia Williams, first run after a wind operation, fresh)

Venetia Williams has an eight from 19 record with her fist-time wind op horses who are running in handicaps after a break of at least 150 days for a profit of £59.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. CHAMBARD has been off the track for 264 days since disappointing over hurdles at Warwick but the wind op and break could bring about considerable improvement now that he returns to fences.

