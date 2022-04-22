Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Friday Picks – April 22nd

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

SANDOWN 1.20

LITTLE EARL (system – Robert Cowell, 5f handicaps, first run since gelded)

In the past ten years, Robert Cowell is six from 29 with newly-gelded runners in 5f handicaps and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £33.13 to a £1 level stake at SP. LITTLE EARL, a non-runner at Thirsk recently because of unsuitably soft going, should find underfoot conditions more to his liking here.

SANDOWN 3.35

RIVER THAMES (system – sire Churchill, second time out)

Progeny of the sire Churchill have a poor record on their racecourse debuts with only one of the 73 qualifiers winning. That winner was RIVER THAMES, who scored by neck from shorter-priced stablemate Changingoftheguard in a 1m Punchestown maiden last September. The runner-up hacked up by six lengths at Dundalk next time to give the form a boost. Backing Churchill offspring second time out doesn’t show a profit (ten winners from 62, -£27.73) but those who finished in the top four on their debuts are six from 17 for a profit of £5.43. River Thames can cement his Derby claims by maintaining his 100% record here.

SOUTHWELL 5.10

DREAMSUNDERMYFEET (system – Martin Keighley, Southwell jumps)

Martin Keighley has a 36 from 197 record with his jumpers at Southwell and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £57.87 to a £1 level stake at SP. DREAMSUNDERMYFEET has course figures of 1113 (3-4) and will appreciate the return to this venue and step back up to 2m4f after getting outpaced over 2m when third at Leicester last time.

SOUTHWELL 7.10

RATOUTE YUTTY (system – Midnight Legend hurdlers, 3m+, spring/summer, good or faster going)

Progeny of the sire Midnight Legend tend to perform best on good or faster going in the spring or early summer and also appreciate a trip of 3m+. Combining these conditions in handicap hurdles only would have found 23 winners from 182 runners for a profit of £38.13 to a £1 level stake at SP. RATOUTE YUTTY was backed from 9-1 into 4-1 when scoring at Huntingdon last month and the runner-up franked the form when going one better at Ludlow earlier this week. She can follow up.

