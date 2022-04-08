Rachael Blackmore Grand National Confirmed Ride, Odds and Free Bet

In a bid to make it back-to-back Grand National wins on Minella Times, Rachael Blackmore is given the ride in the biggest horse race in the world. After a successful Cheltenham Festival just last month, could Blackmore cap that off with yet another Grand National triumph?

The Grand National is the biggest stand alone horse race on the racing calendar. The whole country will have their eyes on Aintree as horse racing fanatics as well as people who have no clue about racing, will be having a bet on the National.

Here is everything you need to know about Rachael Blackmore’s Grand National ride on Minella Times:

Rachael Blackmore Grand National Ride

Minella Times – Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (5.15)

Rachel Blackmore again takes the reigns on Minella Times for the Grand National. A win would see the 9-year-old emulate Tiger Roll’s recent success of back-to-back Grand National wins, therefore entering and elite club of a select few horse to have achieved this remarkable feat.

This time it looks like it could a lot tougher for Minella Times, as he hasn’t completed a full race since Aintree last year, falling and pulling up respectively.

However, you can never write off a previous winner, especially one with one of the best jockey’s in the sport on it’s back in Rachael Blackmore. This Henry De Bromhead trained gelding horse tops the weights for the 2022 Grand National and will have to carry 11st 10lbs this time around.

This is 15lbs (over a stone) heavier than he travelled last year in his maiden Grand National victory, which makes the task even more difficult for this JP McManus owner horse. Not to mention the fact that last years third, fourth, fifth and sixth placed horses are re-opposing this time around which adds to the difficulty of this race for Minella Times.

Blackmore became the first female jockey in history to win the famous steeplechase when she romped home with Minella Times last year beating Balko Des Flos by six and a half lengths.

It would be some achievement if Blackmore could make it two successive Grand National victories, and you certainly cannot put it past her in the form she is in.

Back Minella Times @ 12/1 with Bet UK in the 5.15 Randox Grand National

