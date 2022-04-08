Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News rachael blackmore grand national confirmed ride odds and free bet

Rachael Blackmore Grand National Confirmed Ride, Odds and Free Bet

Updated

2 days ago

on

rachael blackmore

In a bid to make it back-to-back Grand National wins on Minella Times, Rachael Blackmore is given the ride in the biggest horse race in the world. After a successful Cheltenham Festival just last month, could Blackmore cap that off with yet another Grand National triumph?

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

The Grand National is the biggest stand alone horse race on the racing calendar. The whole country will have their eyes on Aintree as horse racing fanatics as well as people who have no clue about racing, will be having a bet on the National.

Here is everything you need to know about Rachael Blackmore’s Grand National ride on Minella Times:

Rachael Blackmore Grand National Ride

Minella Times – Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (5.15)

JP McManus star cap

Rachel Blackmore again takes the reigns on Minella Times for the Grand National. A win would see the 9-year-old emulate Tiger Roll’s recent success of back-to-back Grand National wins, therefore entering and elite club of a select few horse to have achieved this remarkable feat.

This time it looks like it could a lot tougher for Minella Times, as he hasn’t completed a full race since Aintree last year, falling and pulling up respectively.

However, you can never write off a previous winner, especially one with one of the best jockey’s in the sport on it’s back in Rachael Blackmore. This Henry De Bromhead trained gelding horse tops the weights for the 2022 Grand National and will have to carry 11st 10lbs this time around.

This is 15lbs (over a stone) heavier than he travelled last year in his maiden Grand National victory, which makes the task even more difficult for this JP McManus owner horse. Not to mention the fact that last years third, fourth, fifth and sixth placed horses are re-opposing this time around which adds to the difficulty of this race for Minella Times.

Blackmore became the first female jockey in history to win the famous steeplechase when she romped home with Minella Times last year beating Balko Des Flos by six and a half lengths.

It would be some achievement if Blackmore could make it two successive Grand National victories, and you certainly cannot put it past her in the form she is in.

Back Minella Times @ 12/1 with Bet UK in the 5.15 Randox Grand National

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Best Bookmakers For Grand National Betting

If you fancy backing Minella Times and Rachel Blackmore, you can place your bet at any high street bookmakers or online. Whether that be on the nose or each-way, make sure you check out all of the bookmakers listed below to ensure you get the best deal and value for money.

Below is a list of the best sites for Grand National betting and free bets for the world’s most famous steeplechase.

Grand National Free Bets & Betting Offers

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
21 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
671 Codes claimed

Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

£25 Matched First Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Place your first bet on racing pools and, win or lose, we’ll match your stake up to £25 in Tote Credit. Max Tote Credit is £25. Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged, or substituted and expires after 7 days. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. Ten to Follow, virtual and football bets do not qualify. Totewin will be the qualifying bet when a Totewin and a Toteplace bet are struck at the same time. New UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

50% first deposit bonus up to £50

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers & 18+ only. Min. deposit of £/€10. Qualifying real money bet of £/€10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer credited within 48 hours. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

  • Great new customer welcome bonus
  • Plenty of chances to earn Odds Boosts
  • Very mobile friendly betting app
9.3
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New users only. Place qual bets of £10 (min odds 1/2, 2+ legs) in 1st 7 days to unlock. Awarded as 3 x £10 free bet. Min odds 1/1, 3+ legs, + 7 day expiry. Winnings in cash. Full T&Cs Apply.
TOP UK Bookmaker

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Offer includes a free £1 Race Index spread bet to try out our exciting 50-25-10 race markets. Bet with live streaming on all racing and greyhounds!

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers only. First deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Refund on losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of your first deposit (max refund £40). Payment restrictions & T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Full T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org New customers only. Opt in required. Qualifying bet must be £10 or more and placed at odds of 1.5 or higher. Free bet must be used in-play. Free bet is non-withdrawable, expires after 7 days and is not returned with winnings.

Bet £10 Get £15 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More

Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens