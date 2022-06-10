QuinnBet Royal Ascot Betting Offers | £25 Royal Ascot Free Bet + 10 Free Spins

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Royal Ascot is just around the corner, and huge numbers of gamblers are expected to bet on the race. If you’re one of them, you should place your Royal Ascot bets at QuinnBet, as they’re offering a 50% refund on losses during your first day at the site. Find out more below.

How to Claim the QuinnBet Royal Ascot Betting Offer?

The QuinnBet promotion is one of the best Royal Ascot bonuses around. Check out how to claim the QuinnBet Royal Ascot bonus below.

Click here to sign up to QuinnBet Make 3 or more bets at the site Receive back 50% of first day qualifying losses in free bets, up to £25, plus 10 free spins Even if you’re up, you’ll get a £5 free bet and 10 free spins, providing you’ve placed at least one £10 bet at odds of evens or higher

QuinnBet Royal Ascot Betting Offers: Get Back 50% of Losses

You’ll find the the terms and conditions of this QuinnBet bonus are perfectly fair. We’ve gone through them and listed the most important points to know below.

No promo code needed

Customers depositing using Neteller or Skrill are excluded

Only bets at evens or higher eligible for promotion

Available to customers who are 18+

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org Offer Terms If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day’s betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you’re guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

QuinnBet Royal Ascot Betting

The Royal Ascot is a huge annual event, keenly monitored by racing fans and non-racing fans alike. It is bet on by a large number of people not just in the UK, but around the world.

Top trainers like Aidan O’Brien, Wesley Ward, from the US, Charlie Appleby, John Gosden and recent Epsom Derby winning handler – Sir Michael Stoute – are ones to look out for.

If you’re considering betting on the Royal Ascot, you should definitely do it at QuinnBet, as if your bet loses, you’ll receive back 50% of its value as a free bet, plus you’ll also receive 10 free spins to use in the casino.

QuinnBet Royal Ascot Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed

This is an offer you’ll find at all the best online sportsbooks and ensures you always get the best value when betting.

If you bet on a horse and the SP is higher than your original odds, your bet will automatically change to include the higher odds.

Key T&Cs: The promotion does not apply where the SP Favourite goes off at odds of 6/4 (2.5) or less.

Money Back if Second to SP Favourite

This is a pretty straightforward one to explain: if your horse finishes second to the SP favourite, you’ll receive your stake back.

This is a superb bonus that really reduces the chances of you losing money when betting on a race, although there’s no indication yet whether it will apply to the Royal Ascot.

Key T&Cs: The promotion does not apply where the SP Favourite goes off at odds of 6/4 (2.5) or less. Joint/Co Favourites count as SP Favourite.

Acca Bonus

This is a bonus aimed squarely at those who enjoy placing accas – which will include many looking to bet on the Royal Ascot.

Simply place an accumulator with two or more legs, both of which must have odds of at least 3/10, and if it wins, you’ll receive a free bet.

Key T&Cs: Applies to Doubles, Trebles, Four Folds and Five Folds+. The maximum free bet that you can receive under this promotion is £/€50 per day.

QuinnBet review: Should You Claim the Royal Ascot Offer?

QuinnBet is a fantastic place to bet, so you should definitely claim this fantastic Royal Ascot bonus. You’ll especially like this bonus if you also enjoy playing online slots, thanks to the 10 free spins.

To claim this bonus, just head over to QuinnBet using a link on this page and sign up. You’ll then receive back 50% of your losses on qualifying bets over your first 24 hours at the site, as well as 10 free spins.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org Offer Terms If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day’s betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you’re guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

More Royal Ascot Betting Offers & Free Bets