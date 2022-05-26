QuinnBet Real Madrid vs Liverpool Betting Offers | £25 Champions League Final Free Bet + 10 Free Spins

Free Bet Up to £25
QuinnBet are giving new customers £25 in free bets ahead of this year’s Champions League final – read on to find out more.
How to Claim the QuinnBet Champions League Final Betting Offer?
The QuinnBet bonus takes a matter of minutes to claim – see below for instructions on how to redeem the offer.
- Click here to sign up to QuinnBet.
- Make 3 or more bets at the site.
- Receive back 50% of first day qualifying losses in free bets, up to £25, plus 100 free spins.
- Even if you’re up, you’ll get a £5 free bet and 10 free spins, providing you have staked at least one £10 bet at odds of evens or greater.
QuinnBet Champions League Final Betting Offers: Get Back 50% of Losses
QuinnBet have a few terms and conditions for the offer, so see below to check you qualify before heading over to their site.
- No promo code needed.
- Customers depositing using Neteller or Skrill are excluded.
- Only bets at evens or higher eligible for promotion.
- Available to customers who are 18+
Best Champions League Final Betting Offers
QuinnBet Champions League Final Betting
There are few games that carry the gravitas for Liverpool versus Real Madrid, let alone the Champions League final.
Saturday’s fixture at Paris’ Stade de France promises to be a match of monumental proportions, with two of Europe’s three most successful clubs locking horns for in the final for the second time in four years.
Real Madrid have already overcome two of England’s top three this season, defeating Chelsea and newly crowned champions Manchester City is successive rounds.
Meanwhile, Liverpool have had a slightly easier time of it this campaign, first prevailing in a tricky tie with Inter Milan before dispatching of Benfica and Villarreal with ease.
Whatever you are predicting to happen, it is worth following the steps above and making use of QuinnBet’s bonus.
QuinnBet Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Acca Bonus
If you’re a fan of placing accumulators, QuinnBet has a a fantastic multiple selection offering.
By placing an accumulator with two or more legs, both of which must have odds of at least 3/10, you’ll receive a free bet; the accumulator must also be a winning bet.
Key T&Cs: Applies to Doubles, Trebles, Four Folds and Five Folds+. The maximum free bet that you can receive under this promotion is £/€50 per day.
QuinnBet review: Should You Claim the Champions League Final Offer?
Not only do customers receive a sporting free bet, they also are rewarded a casino bonus of 10 free spins, which combines to make this offer one of the best welcome bonus’ among UK bookmakers.
Be sure to register ahead of time to explore QuinnBet’s sportsbook, where the free bet can be spent across a variety of sports and markets.
