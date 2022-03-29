QuinnBet Grand National Betting Offers | £25 Grand National Free Bet + 10 Free Spins

The Grand National is just around the corner, and huge numbers of gamblers are expected to bet on the race. If you’re one of them, you should place your Grand National bets at QuinnBet, as they’re offering a 50% refund on losses during your first day at the site. Find out more below.

How to Claim the QuinnBet Grand National Betting Offer?

The QuinnBet promotion is one of the best Grand National bonuses around. Check out how to claim the QuinnBet Grand National bonus below.

Click here to sign up to QuinnBet Make 3 or more bets at the site Receive back 50% of first day qualifying losses in free bets, up to £25, plus 10 free spins Even if you’re up, you’ll get a £5 free bet and 10 free spins, providing you’ve placed at least one £10 bet at odds of evens or higher

QuinnBet Grand National Betting Offers: Get Back 50% of Losses

You’ll find the the terms and conditions of this QuinnBet bonus are perfectly fair. We’ve gone through them and listed the most important points to know below.

No promo code needed

Customers depositing using Neteller or Skrill are excluded

Only bets at evens or higher eligible for promotion

Available to customers who are 18+

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org Offer Terms If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day’s betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you’re guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

QuinnBet Grand National Betting

The Grand National is the best-known race in the UK, and one of the most important horse races in the entire world.

It takes place every year, and always has a huge field. When it comes to the betting, it’s not just seasoned gamblers who place wagers on the race – many non-gamblers also have a punt, which is often their only bet of the year.

If you’re considering betting on the Grand National, you should definitely do it at QuinnBet, as if your bet loses, you’ll receive back 50% of its value as a free bet, plus you’ll also receive 10 free spins to use in the casino.

QuinnBet Grand National Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed

This is an offer you’ll find at all the best online sportsbooks and ensures you always get the best value when betting.

If you bet on a horse and the SP is higher than your original odds, your bet will automatically change to include the higher odds.

Key T&Cs: The promotion does not apply where the SP Favourite goes off at odds of 6/4 (2.5) or less.

Money Back if Second to SP Favourite

This is a pretty straightforward one to explain: if your horse finishes second to the SP favourite, you’ll receive your stake back.

This is a superb bonus that really reduces the chances of you losing money when betting on a race, although there’s no indication yet whether it will apply to the Grand National.

Key T&Cs: The promotion does not apply where the SP Favourite goes off at odds of 6/4 (2.5) or less. Joint/Co Favourites count as SP Favourite.

Acca Bonus

This is a bonus aimed squarely at those who enjoy placing accas – which will include many looking to bet on the Grand National.

Simply place an accumulator with two or more legs, both of which must have odds of at least 3/10, and if it wins, you’ll receive a free bet.

Key T&Cs: Applies to Doubles, Trebles, Four Folds and Five Folds+. The maximum free bet that you can receive under this promotion is £/€50 per day.

QuinnBet review: Should You Claim the Grand National Offer?

QuinnBet is a fantastic place to bet, so you should definitely claim this fantastic Grand National bonus. You’ll especially like this bonus if you also enjoy playing online slots, thanks to the 10 free spins.

To claim this bonus, just head over to QuinnBet using a link on this page and sign up. You’ll then receive back 50% of your losses on qualifying bets over your first 24 hours at the site, as well as 10 free spins.

