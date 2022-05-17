Countries
quinnbet eintracht frankfurt vs rangers betting offers europa league final free bet

QuinnBet Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers Betting Offers | £25 Europa League Final Free Bet + 10 Free Spins

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Ahead of the Europa League final on Wednesday night, we have found a fantastic offer from QuinnBet who are giving new customers £25 in free bets ahead of the fixture – read on to find out more.

How to Claim the QuinnBet Europa League Final Betting Offer?

The QuinnBet promotion only takes a matter of minutes to redeem. See below for instructions on how to claim the offer.

  1. Click here to sign up to QuinnBet.
  2. Make 3 or more bets at the site.
  3. Receive back 50% of first day qualifying losses in free bets, up to £25, plus 100 free spins.
  4. Even if you’re up, you’ll get a £5 free bet and 10 free spins, providing you’ve placed at least one £10 bet at odds of evens or higher.
QuinnBet Europa League Final Betting Offers: Get Back 50% of Losses

Before heading over to QuinnBet to redeem your welcoming offer, take a look at the terms and conditions of the offer below and make sure you qualify.

  • No promo code needed.
  • Customers depositing using Neteller or Skrill are excluded.
  • Only bets at evens or higher eligible for promotion.
  • Available to customers who are 18+

