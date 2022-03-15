Quinnbet Cheltenham sign up offer: £25 Cheltenham free bet + 10 free spins

If you’re looking to bet on the action-packed horse racing scheduled for this week, check out the Quinnbet Cheltenham sign up offer detailed in this article and bet on the prestigious festival for free.

How to Claim the QuinnBet Cheltenham Sign Up Offer?

Claiming the QuinnBet Cheltenham sign up offer is straightforward and can be done in minutes: just follow the step-by-step instructions below and get betting today.

Click here to sign up to QuinnBet Make your first deposit and place a bet at odds of EVS (+) If you’re in the red at the end of your first day’s betting, you’ll receive back 50% of your losses back in the form of free bets (£25 maximum)

QuinnBet Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £25 in Bet Credits and 10 Free Spins

QuinnBet are offering every new customer £25 in free bets and 10 free spins to spend at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival by way of a refund should you suffer losses at the end of your first day’s betting.

You can see the key aspects of the bonus below.

£25 Bet Credits and 10 free spins for new customers

Qualifying bet must be cast at odds of EVS (+)

Claim back 50% of your losses from the first day (£25 maximum refund)

Available to customers who are 18+

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org Offer Terms If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day’s betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you’re guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

QuinnBet Cheltenham Festival Betting

During the week of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, horse racing bets go into overdrive as hopeful punters across the country (and beyond) splurge big money backing some of the world’s most iconic horses and jockeys.

By backing your horse at Quinnbet, you’ll be able to put money down on each of the scheduled 28 races set to take place between Tuesday, March 15th and Friday, March, 18th. And, no matter which day you sign up and claim your Cheltenham sign up offer at QuinnBet, you’ll be eligible to receive your first day’s losses back as free bets up to the value of £25 – so you literally can’t lose!

QuinnBet Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Quinnbet Cheltenham Betting Promotion – Fallers Insurance

If the horse that you back falls during the races, Quinnbet will refund your stake up to the value of £10.

Even the best horses can fall at such a high-stakes event, and it’s always good to know that your money is safe should such an eventuality come to pass.

Key T&Cs: Only applies if your horse falls in a race with six or more runners. Free bet will be credited to your account by 2pm the following day.

Quinnbet Cheltenham Betting Promotions – Best Odds Guaranteed

At Quinnbet, it’s also possible to benefit from the bookmaker’s Best Odds Guaranteed promotion during the week of the Cheltenham Festival.

This means that should the odds drift on your horse as the race approaches – let’s say for instance your 5/1 slips to a 10/1 by the time the horses reach the starting line – should that horse go on to win the race, you will be paid out at the higher 10/1 odds.

Key T&Cs: Does not apply to ante-post betting or any other specials. Applies to all singles and multiples.

Quinnbet Cheltenham Betting Promos – Cheltenham £5 Free Bet

Bet £20 on select races during Cheltenham, and QuinnBet will give you a £5 free bet to spend.

To find out which races qualify for this offer, visit the Quinnbet website on the day of the event.

Key T&Cs: To qualify, customers must place a single bet of £20 or more at odds of evens or higher. Applies to bets on the day of the race only.

Quinnbet Cheltenham Betting Promos 2022 – Non-Runner Cashback

If for any reason your horse does not start the race, Quinnbet guarantees to refund your stake in full.

Key T&Cs: None.

Cheltenham Betting Promotions 2022 – Beaten By a Head

One of the most painful things that can happen when watching and betting on the horse racing is when you cheer on your horse the entire way, only to find it loses out by a head and finishes 2nd.

Soften that blow by betting at Quinnbet, where if your horse finishes 2nd by a head or less, you can claim a £10 free bet to spend on the next race.

Key T&Cs: The maximum free bet achievable from this bonus is £10. Winning distances are determined by the official Racing Post results.

QuinnBet Cheltenham Sign Up Offer Review: Should You Claim The Cheltenham Offer?

The offers doing the rounds over at Quinnbet are highly beneficial to bettors both new and old.

The £25 refund should you finish up your first day in the red is basically like being given an extra life in a video game. The best odds guarantee ensures that you’re unlikely to be beaten on price at any of the rival operators, and then there are the free spins to play with during the advertisements, too.

All in all, this is a great Cheltenham 2022 welcome package, and if you were considering betting on Cheltenham this week, there’s no real reason not to snatch at it with both hands.

